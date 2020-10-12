Badgers searching for new weapons on special teams

Chryst said it’s also important to find core players on the special teams units.

“We’ve got some guys who’ve played a lot of special teams, but maybe they’re stepping up in a role on offense or defense, I think they’ll be able to do some, but now what can we develop?” Chryst said. “I think that’s right now what we’re trying to figure out: Who are the next couple guys that can step in and contribute? We’ve had good work, and I think with that work we’re starting to see some guys, maybe some younger guys have come up. But now you want to see, OK, can they do it — they’ve flashed, they’ve shown it — but can they do it consistently? That’s going to be a big part of it.”

Last, but not least, there’s the matter of getting better production out of the placekicking unit. Junior Collin Larsh went 12 of 18 on field goals in 2019 after being selected over Hintze following a competition in camp, but the former Monona Grove athlete was only 5 of 11 on attempts of 30 yards or longer.

Hintze was used as a long-distance weapon on field goals, setting a program record with a 62-yarder in a win over Purdue.