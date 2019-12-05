As Chris Orr describes one of the challenges he and his teammates on the University of Wisconsin football team’s defense will face Saturday night, one might get confused.
“He’s a powerful runner. He’s a low-to-the-ground, powerful runner. He’s quick. He can make little quick movements and I think he has really good vision. He sets up his blockers really well,” said Orr, a senior linebacker.
But wait, is he describing UW’s junior tailback Jonathan Taylor or Ohio State’s J.K. Dobbins?
In reality, the evaluation applies to both of them. Dobbins and Taylor have been the lifeblood of their offenses this season. Taylor leads the Big Ten Conference with 1,761 rushing yards and 20 touchdowns, with Dobbins second in both categories (1,657, 19). But Dobbins had the better day when the teams met on Oct. 26 at Ohio Stadium, rushing for 163 yards and two second-half touchdowns to help the Buckeyes bury the Badgers 38-7.
Finding a way to slow Dobbins will be crucial for No. 10 UW (10-2, 7-2 Big Ten) when it faces the No. 2 Buckeyes (12-0, 9-0) Saturday night in the Big Ten Championship Game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
“When (Dobbins) gets to the open field, he’s a spectacular back. If you don’t tackle him, he’s going to break open. That’s just the type of back he is,” junior defensive end Isaiahh Loudermilk said. “When one person gets there, we’re going to have to wrap up, and the rest of us 10 are always going to have to be flying to the ball just in case he does slip a tackle here or there. Facing a running back like that is always tough.”
Dobbins’ big day against the UW defense exposed further the problems the Badgers had dealing with spread offenses with mobile quarterbacks. UW's three worst performances in terms of rushing yards allowed came against Nebraska (273), Ohio State (264) and Illinois (141) — all teams with that kind of offense.
Orr said it was a particular run play that the Buckeyes used with Dobbins and quarterback Justin Fields that UW didn’t adjust quickly enough to, but he believes the defense has diagnosed that problem. Last week, against Minnesota’s somewhat similar offensive scheme, the Badgers allowed 76 yards on 30 carries.
Loudermilk and junior defensive end Garrett Rand played arguably their best games of the season against Minnesota, with UW defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard saying they “checked all the boxes in that game.” Rand had seven tackles and strip sack, while Loudermilk had four tackles and half a sack.
Another strong performance up front would do wonders in helping UW contain Dobbins, who had 211 rushing yards against Michigan last week.
“Ohio State has been rolling everybody, there’s no secret in that,” Leonhard said. “There is an attention to detail in what we’re asking guys to do and why, understanding the challenges change week in and week out. Can we get the same type of production? I don’t know. That’s the goal, that’s the plan, to create a plan for those guys to make big plays.”
Dobbins, a consensus first-team All-Big Ten pick, is surrounded by talent on his offense. Fields was the conference’s offensive player of the year and quarterback of the year, and Ohio State's offensive line had two first-team picks in Jonah Jackson and Wyatt Davis, and three second-team picks in Branden Bowen, Thayer Munford and Josh Myers.
The Buckeyes are at their best when their focus is on the option running attack of Dobbins and Fields. That option scheme is difficult to contain not only due to the talent of the players running it, but because it can punish defenses for even the smallest mistakes. Fields is dealing with a knee sprain, so he might not be as willing to keep the ball on those option plays, but UW is preparing for a healthy dose of both players.
Ohio State often leaves players along the defensive line unblocked to become the “read” player, making decisions on where the ball goes based on the defender’s movements.
“We really work on it during the week to get our eyes right. It takes a lot of discipline, a lot more discipline than if teams aren’t reading us like that. We really just have to keep our heads when it does come to that,” Loudermilk said. “When we’re the ones not being blocked, someone else behind us is being blocked, so we have to make the right decisions. We have to play how we have our defense set up.”
Leonhard said fatigue became an issue defensively in UW’s first game against Ohio State — Dobbins had 112 of his yards in the second half. But the Badgers have added more players to the rotation in the front seven in recent weeks, with outside linebackers Tyler Johnson and Christian Bell getting more snaps.
“I think that’s something we know going in — we have to prepare a lot of guys to play this game, because there’s a different level of intensity to big games,” Leonhard said. “We’re aware of that and our guys have got to push through it a little bit, but we’ve got to do some stuff to help them going in.”
No. 10 Badgers vs. No. 2 Ohio State: Who has the edge?
WHEN THE BADGERS HAVE THE BALL
Since the Badgers were shut down offensively against Ohio State in October, the offense has been more diverse and open to taking shots down the field. Receiver Quintez Cephus (above) had 18 catches, 310 yards and three touchdown receptions in November as he and quarterback Jack Coan displayed a great connection. Cephus torched Minnesota’s secondary for two big plays, including a 47-yard touchdown, on the same third-quarter drive last week.
Cephus’ big day against the Gophers was aided by their insistence to slow down junior tailback Jonathan Taylor, but he still had three total touchdowns to improve to a nation-best 25 this season.
Along with the use of jet sweeps and jet motion to threaten to edges of run defenses, UW debuted end-around runs last week, one of which turned into a 26-yard touchdown for receiver Kendric Pryor. The added layers to the offense helped the Badgers average 36 points and 503.5 yards of offense over the past four games.
UW must do a better job against Ohio State’s Heisman Trophy-caliber defensive end Chase Young in this rematch. Young controlled the line, tallied four sacks, and forced Coan to fumble twice in October. Young leads the FBS with 16½ sacks.
Even if the Badgers contain Young, the Buckeyes’ defense possesses tremendous speed at the second and third levels. Linebacker Malik Harrison leads Ohio State with 63 total tackles and he has 16 for loss. Jeff Okudah is one of the top defensive backs in the Big Ten, and he has three interceptions and six pass breakups this season.
EDGE | PUSH
WHEN THE BUCKEYES HAVE THE BALL
J.K. Dobbins (above) was motivated to be the best running back on the field when these teams met in October, and he had one of his best games of the season against UW. Dobbins, a junior, racked up 163 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries, and added 58 yards on three catches.
He and sophomore quarterback Justin Fields were a nearly unstoppable tandem in Ohio State’s backfield — Fields had 28 yards and a touchdown rushing, and threw two touchdowns to receiver Chris Olave. When Dobbins occasionally comes off the field, backup Master Teague (780 yards, four touchdowns) has shown similar explosiveness and big-play ability. UW had success pressuring Fields, sacking him five times, and it will need a similar pass-rush effort to keep Fields uncomfortable in the rematch.
Questions remain regarding how well the Badgers defense can slow an option-based spread offense with a mobile quarterback like Ohio State’s. That scheme gave UW fits in the first matchup, and against Nebraska in the middle of November. Led by cornerback Caesar Williams’ four pass breakups, the Badgers’ secondary held its own against Minnesota’s pair of star receivers last week, and held the Gophers without a touchdown for nearly 52 game minutes. Isaiahh Loudermilk and Garrett Rand were stellar on the interior defensive line against Minnesota, collapsing the line and stifling the inside run, and need to be again to slow down Dobbins.
EDGE | OHIO STATE
SPECIAL TEAMS
In all but one area, the Badgers’ special teams have also experienced a big turnaround in the past month.
Senior Zach Hintze (above) took over as the placekicker last week against Minnesota, made a short field goal and went 5-for-5 on point-after tries. He also made a 62-yard field goal to set a modern-era program record against Purdue.
UW pulled off a reverse on a kick return last week to gain a total of 56 yards and set up a short touchdown drive. The Badgers led the Big Ten in kickoff return average at 25.9 yards per return this season.
Senior punter Anthony Lotti is struggling as his career wraps up — over the past three games, his eight punts have averaged 35.3 yards.
Ohio State punt returner Garrett Wilson lost a fumble against Michigan, and its kick coverage has been average throughout the season.
EDGE | PUSH
COACHING
Ryan Day has guided the Buckeyes to an unbeaten regular season in his first year. His offense has generated two Heisman Trophy candidates and made so many games blowouts that he could pull starters early and keep them fresh for a postseason run.
Co-defensive coordinators Greg Mattison (above) and Jeff Hafley have maximized Young’s potential and have directed their unit to be one of college football’s best.
UW coach Paul Chryst and offensive coordinator Joe Rudolph have done well creating new looks for the offense late in the season, but how they deploy those wrinkles against the Buckeyes will be key, as will defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard’s adjustments on defense.
EDGE | PUSH
INTANGIBLES
Ohio State is all but assured to be one of the top two seeds in the College Football Playoff with a win over the Badgers, but UW has a good amount to gain as well.
A win over the Buckeyes almost definitely sends UW to the Rose Bowl, and gives it an outside shot at the Playoff.
Playing in the domed Lucas Oil Stadium, weather won’t be a factor like it was in the first game between these teams, but the Badgers will have to contend with Ohio State’s speed at an indoor facility.
EDGE | OHIO STATE
STATE JOURNAL'S PICK
UW’s offense has dramatically improved since the last time it played Ohio State, but the Buckeyes’ roster is just a notch above UW’s this season. If Ohio State continues to give the ball away, the Badgers have a chance, but the Buckeyes stay unbeaten in a relatively close game.
OHIO STATE 31, BADGERS 20
THE NUMBER (UW)
11.5: UW’s Zack Baun and Chris Orr are the only pair of teammates from a Power Five program to have 10 or more sacks each this season
THE NUMBER (OHIO STATE)
4: Fumbles lost in the past two weeks for OSU, which led to 13 points for its opponents
KEY STAT (OFFENSE)
Sacks allowed: UW finished second in the Big Ten with 18 sacks allowed, but five of those came against OSU. Allowing Coan time to find receivers will be essential in the rematch.
KEY STAT (DEFENSE)
Third-down percentage: The Buckeyes lead the Football Bowl Subdivision in converting 58.3 percent of third-down tries