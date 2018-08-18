Hours after hearing of wide receiver Quintez Cephus’ leave of absence, the University of Wisconsin football team conducted a heavy thud scrimmage Saturday night at Camp Randall Stadium, their final practice open to the media this fall.
Second-team units participated in full contact for part of the scrimmage, but the first team did not. Starting quarterback Alex Hornibrook wore a yellow, non-contact jersey.
Outside linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel recorded two interceptions — one off Jack Coan and one against Hornibrook.
Zach Hintze attempted a 60-yard field goal and had enough distance on the kick, but it sailed just left of the goal posts.
Thirteen players were held out of Saturday’s scrimmage due to injury — offensive linemen Beau Benzschawel (right arm), Jon Dietzen (right leg), David Edwards (left arm) and David Moorman (right leg), cornerback Travian Blaylock (right leg), inside linebackers T.J. Edwards (right leg) and Jack Sanborn (right leg), fullback Alec Ingold (right leg), safety Patrick Johnson (head), kicker Rafael Gaglianone (right leg), defensive end Isaiahh Loudermilk (left leg), tight end Zander Neuville (right leg) and wide receiver A.J. Taylor (right leg).