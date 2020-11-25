Badgers safety Scott Nelson finds way through dark times

“I think it makes you have a little bit different perspective on what football is, what leadership, what friendship (is), the people around you. You have to rely on so many different people around you in your life to get through that many. Sometimes it’s family, sometimes it’s teammates, sometimes it’s a coach, sometimes it’s you, sometimes it’s fighting that battle that you’re telling yourself.”

Nelson spent much of the spring and summer in Michigan as the pandemic shut down UW’s campus for nearly three months.

He arrived back on campus and was working back to be available for the season, but that process takes time. His body had to adjust to a full workload again and his mind had to trust what he was doing. UW coach Paul Chryst said watching a player go through that progression is how he determines when they’re truly ready to return to the field.

“When they’re not thinking about it, when they’re just playing. I know they all go through it at some point, a lot of times it’s in a preseason practice where they maybe take a hit on it but they hadn’t been thinking about it and that kind of reinforces, ‘OK, we’re in good shape,’” Chryst said.