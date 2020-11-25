Badgers safety Scott Nelson finds way through dark times

Scott Nelson is playing with freedom in the University of Wisconsin football team’s secondary.
He’s finally free from the restrictions on his movement and abilities imposed on him by torn ACL and meniscus injuries he suffered early in the 2019 season opener at South Florida. That knee injury and the recovery that followed tested his physical and mental strength, but he’s shown in three games thus far that he’s been able to overcome that challenge.
Nelson, a redshirt junior safety, is also playing with a purpose deeper than winning football games. He’s playing for the memory of a late friend and trying to be an example for people who are going through mental health struggles like he was to reach out for help.
“This was one of the hardest times of my life,” Nelson said in a Q&A this summer on “Spinning Minds,” a blog about mental health. “I never thought that it will get to that point, but once you go through it once, you are changed forever.”
Nelson intercepted a pass from Michigan’s Joe Milton on the Wolverines’ first possession of the Nov. 14 game in Ann Arbor. It was a homecoming for Nelson, a Detroit native who attended high school less than an hour from Michigan Stadium. But he took that moment to honor childhood friend Zach Winston.
After collecting congratulations from his teammates and coaches on the sideline, Nelson found a camera and said, “Hey, Z-Smoothie, that’s for you, baby!”
Winston took his own life in November 2019 while Nelson was in the early stages of rehab from his knee injury. Winston’s older brother Cassius was a star point guard at Michigan State and the news of Zach Winston’s death became a national story.
Nelson has said that Winston’s death made football and life itself feel empty. He’d never thought Winston was struggling with mental health issues. Nelson wrote that Winston’s death opened his eyes to these issues and made him more aware of his own emotions.
“I promised myself that I would never let myself miss something like this again,” Nelson said.
Nelson says that he’s made it a point to reach out to friends back home and at UW more often to check on them, ensuring that there are open channels of communications to use during tough times.
He also said his faith was tested after Winston’s death. And the rehab of his knee injury added more challenges. While he felt like he wanted to be alone, Nelson learned that these were the times he needed to seek others’ help the most.
“I think anytime you go through adversity, especially that much and different — it’s not like it was one thing, just an injury that you just can’t quite get over the hump — it was so many different things,” UW defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard said.
“I think it makes you have a little bit different perspective on what football is, what leadership, what friendship (is), the people around you. You have to rely on so many different people around you in your life to get through that many. Sometimes it’s family, sometimes it’s teammates, sometimes it’s a coach, sometimes it’s you, sometimes it’s fighting that battle that you’re telling yourself.”
Nelson spent much of the spring and summer in Michigan as the pandemic shut down UW’s campus for nearly three months.
He arrived back on campus and was working back to be available for the season, but that process takes time. His body had to adjust to a full workload again and his mind had to trust what he was doing. UW coach Paul Chryst said watching a player go through that progression is how he determines when they’re truly ready to return to the field.
“When they’re not thinking about it, when they’re just playing. I know they all go through it at some point, a lot of times it’s in a preseason practice where they maybe take a hit on it but they hadn’t been thinking about it and that kind of reinforces, ‘OK, we’re in good shape,’” Chryst said.
“I think you’re following the kid and then your eyes. They’ll shoot you straight and you’ll know when they’re thinking about it and they’re working through it, and you’ll also know when that’s no longer a part of it. I think that’s when you feel confident that the rehab is where it should be, to where they can go play.”
Nelson has spoken often about the perspective the past 15 months has given him. On life, on friendship and on football. Those around him see the positive impact that perspective brings.
“You see a guy that’s more confident in who he is and trusting in the people around him because he’s had to rely on so many people around here to get through the ups and the downs. Just happy-go-lucky every day he hits the field, he’s just excited to be out there with his friends and with his teammates. You just see that every day, that’s infectious,” Leonhard said. “You get a lot of guys on a team like that and you go out to practice and it’s not work, it’s a game. It truly is a game.”
