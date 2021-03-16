 Skip to main content
Badgers safety Reggie Pearson enters transfer portal
Badgers safety Reggie Pearson enters transfer portal

Reggie Pearson photo -- transferring

UW safety Reggie Pearson announced he'd entered the transfer portal Tuesday after not being medically cleared to play football in 2020. 

 DAVID STLUKA, UW ATHLETICS

Safety Reggie Pearson’s time with the University of Wisconsin football team is over.

Pearson entered the transfer portal Tuesday, becoming the sixth Badger to transfer this offseason. A UW official confirmed Pearson’s decision.

Pearson wasn’t medically cleared to play in the shortened 2020 season and wasn’t on the team’s roster.

Pearson said in a statement released Tuesday that he's been cleared by two outside professionals.

"To everyone who does not know, I have been exempted from my sport by the University of Wisconsin due to medical issues," Pearson wrote in a social media post. "However, I have been cleared by the second and third opinions of outside medical professionals.

"First I would like to thank my support staff, family and friends for being there for me through my ups and downs. Most importantly, I would like to thank God for giving me another opportunity to live and achieve my childhood dreams. To the University of Wisconsin-Madison, I thank all the fans, teammates, coaches and staff for a fine two years of my college experience.

"That being said, I feel it is in my best interest to enter the transfer portal to give myself and my family a better opportunity to reach the expectations I have for myself. I feel it is time for me to move on and continue my journey. #OnWisconsin."

A UW official confirmed Tuesday that Pearson’s status hadn’t changed. The Badgers are scheduled to begin spring practices March 30.

Pearson’s father, Reggie, tweeted Tuesday morning, “Please Release the beast. He’s ready,” with an image of his son in a Badgers uniform.

Pearson’s father tweeted again Tuesday afternoon, “Oh well! We tried!!”

Pearson could have as many as three seasons of eligibility remaining if he is granted a waiver to be eligible immediately with another program. He'll need to be cleared medically by his new program as well.

Pearson tallied 65 tackles, including 4½ for loss, in 18 career games that included 14 starts. He forced three fumbles and defended four passes in his time as a Badger. Pearson delivered a number of big hits in the secondary and was likely to be the starter at strong safety before his medical issue arose.

“Obviously a very unfortunate situation because we thought Reggie did a great job last season for us and we were really going to rely on him to be a big-time playmaker,” UW defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard said in September. “He had a very, very bright future, so it’s unfortunate right now what’s going on.”

The Badgers used a rotation at strong safety with Pearson unavailable last season. Senior Collin Wilder and junior Scott Nelson played the most snaps at the spot.

Pearson joins quarterback Jack Coan, safeties Madison Cone and Dante Caputo, tight end Gabe Lloyd and running back Nakia Watson as transfers this offseason.

