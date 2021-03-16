Badgers safety Reggie Pearson enters transfer portal

Safety Reggie Pearson’s time with the University of Wisconsin football team is over.

Pearson entered the transfer portal Tuesday, becoming the sixth Badger to transfer this offseason. A UW official confirmed Pearson’s decision.

Pearson wasn’t medically cleared to play in the shortened 2020 season and wasn’t on the team’s roster.

Pearson said in a statement released Tuesday that he's been cleared by two outside professionals.

"To everyone who does not know, I have been exempted from my sport by the University of Wisconsin due to medical issues," Pearson wrote in a social media post. "However, I have been cleared by the second and third opinions of outside medical professionals.

"First I would like to thank my support staff, family and friends for being there for me through my ups and downs. Most importantly, I would like to thank God for giving me another opportunity to live and achieve my childhood dreams. To the University of Wisconsin-Madison, I thank all the fans, teammates, coaches and staff for a fine two years of my college experience.