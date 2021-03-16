Badgers safety Reggie Pearson enters transfer portal

Safety Reggie Pearson’s time with the University of Wisconsin football team is over.
Pearson entered the transfer portal Tuesday, becoming the sixth Badger to transfer this offseason. A UW official confirmed Pearson’s decision.
Pearson wasn’t medically cleared to play in the shortened 2020 season and wasn’t on the team’s roster.
Pearson said in a statement released Tuesday that he's been cleared by two outside professionals.
Sorry to all the fans here at UW, y'all have been great and will be sorely missed❤️❤️❤️❤️
"To everyone who does not know, I have been exempted from my sport by the University of Wisconsin due to medical issues," Pearson wrote in a social media post. "However, I have been cleared by the second and third opinions of outside medical professionals.
"First I would like to thank my support staff, family and friends for being there for me through my ups and downs. Most importantly, I would like to thank God for giving me another opportunity to live and achieve my childhood dreams. To the University of Wisconsin-Madison, I thank all the fans, teammates, coaches and staff for a fine two years of my college experience.
"That being said, I feel it is in my best interest to enter the transfer portal to give myself and my family a better opportunity to reach the expectations I have for myself. I feel it is time for me to move on and continue my journey. #OnWisconsin."
A UW official confirmed Tuesday that Pearson’s status hadn’t changed. The Badgers are scheduled to begin spring practices March 30.
Pearson’s father, Reggie, tweeted Tuesday morning, “Please Release the beast. He’s ready,” with an image of his son in a Badgers uniform.
Pearson’s father tweeted again Tuesday afternoon, “Oh well! We tried!!”
Pearson could have as many as three seasons of eligibility remaining if he is granted a waiver to be eligible immediately with another program. He'll need to be cleared medically by his new program as well.
Pearson tallied 65 tackles, including 4½ for loss, in 18 career games that included 14 starts. He forced three fumbles and defended four passes in his time as a Badger. Pearson delivered a number of big hits in the secondary and was likely to be the starter at strong safety before his medical issue arose.
“Obviously a very unfortunate situation because we thought Reggie did a great job last season for us and we were really going to rely on him to be a big-time playmaker,” UW defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard said in September. “He had a very, very bright future, so it’s unfortunate right now what’s going on.”
The Badgers used a rotation at strong safety with Pearson unavailable last season. Senior Collin Wilder and junior Scott Nelson played the most snaps at the spot.
Pearson joins quarterback Jack Coan, safeties Madison Cone and Dante Caputo, tight end Gabe Lloyd and running back Nakia Watson as transfers this offseason.
Badgers defense has chance to remain among nation's best
DEFENSIVE LINE
On the roster: Michael Balistreri (RS Jr.), Keeanu Benton (Soph.), Boyd Dietzen (RS Soph.), Matt Henningsen (RS Jr.), Rodas Johnson (RS Fr.), Cade McDonald (Fr.), Isaiah Mullens (RS Soph.), Gio Paez (RS Fr.), James Thompson Jr. (Fr.), Bryson Williams (Jr.)
Incoming: Mike Jarvis
Departing: Isaiahh Loudermilk (NFL), Garrett Rand (injuries)
Projected starters (end, nose tackle, end): Thompson, Benton, Henningsen
Loudermilk’s departure might be the most impactful loss of the offseason for the Badgers. He was a stud on the defensive line and was able to play as effectively in base as he was nickel.
Rand (above) was Loudermilk’s running mate for years, but he announced that he was stepping away from the game due to injuries. Benton has shown flashes of being a big-time playmaker, and before an injury last season, Henningsen was a solid piece of the end rotation.
Thompson and McDonald saw the field as freshmen in 2020, but Thompson suffered a season-ending right leg injury against Michigan, so his status for the offseason is unknown. Mullens will also be a part of the rotation, if not a starter.
Depth may be a concern with this group moving forward, but they’ve got a solid top group to lean on.
OUTSIDE LINEBACKER
On the roster: Noah Burks (RS Sr.), C.J. Goetz (RS Soph.), Izayah Green-May (RS Jr.), Nick Herbig (Fr.), Kaden Johnson (Fr.), Spencer Lytle (RS Fr.), Riley Nowakowski (Fr.), Marty Strey (RS Soph.), Aaron Witt (Fr.)
Incoming: Ayo Adebogun, TJ Bollers, Darryl Peterson
Departing: Possibly Burks (Graduation)
Projected starters: Burks (Replaced by Witt if Burks leaves), Herbig
Herbig (above) coming in and earning the starting job opposite of Burks was a surprise this season, but he proved he belonged by playing with a high motor. Goetz got more playing time than expected and he was able to provide some depth, but the young group of Johnson, Witt and the incoming freshmen will likely push for reps next year.
Witt is physically-gifted rusher and tallied a sack in the Duke's Mayo Bowl. A full offseason of preparation should do wonders for him.
Bollers is a four-star prospect that defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard called an “outside linebacker-plus.” Leonhard sees a versatile role for Bollers, and that could start next year.
A big question mark is what the Badgers can get out of Green-May. He missed the year with a right arm injury.
INSIDE LINEBACKER
On the roster: Leo Chenal (Soph.), Ross Gengler (Fr.), Tatum Grass (RS Fr.), Mike Maskalunas (RS Sr.), Maema Njongmeta (RS Fr.), Malik Reed (Fr.), Jack Sanborn (Jr.), Jordan Turner (Fr.), Preston Zachman (Fr.)
Incoming: Braelon Allen (could also play safety), Jake Chaney, Jake Ratzlaff, Bryan Sanborn
Departing: Possibly Maskalunas (Graduation)
Projected starters: Chenal, Sanborn
Sanborn’s return to the Badgers is a massive win for UW’s defense. Keeping Sanborn (above) and Chenal together for another season provides a cornerstone for the defense to build around.
It’s a young group behind those two, but they took strides this season in practice. Chenal and Sanborn rarely, if ever, leave the field, so getting backups ready in case of injury would be the primary concern.
The recruiting class at linebacker, highlighted by four-star prospects Allen and Ratzlaff, is impressive and helps deepen the group. Last season, inside linebackers coach Bob Bostad said he believed he had three players at his position he was comfortable putting on the field — it’ll be more next season.
CORNERBACK
On the roster: Donte Burton (RS Soph.), Dean Engram (RS Fr.), Deron Harrell (RS Jr.), Faion Hicks (RS Jr.), Max Lofy (Fr.), Semar Melvin (RS Fr.), Alexander Smith (RS Soph.), Caesar Williams (RS Sr.)
Incoming: Al Ashford III, Ricardo Hallman
Departing: Rachad Wildgoose (NFL)
Projected starters: Hicks, Melvin
There are rightfully major concerns about this group going into 2021.
After playing well for the most part against Indiana, the corners struggled against Iowa, Minnesota and Wake Forest to end the season. Hicks (above) and Williams will be back and likely be starters, and while the rest of the group has experience, their level of play hasn’t been high.
Leonhard’s aggressive pressures leave the corners on islands often and they didn’t respond well to those one-on-one challenges, with penalties in the secondary being a key issue this year.
There will be a lot of competition for reps in this group — any step up in play from the younger players would be welcome.
SAFETY
On the roster: Travian Blaylock (RS Soph.), Dante Caputo (RS Fr.), Tyler Mais (RS Jr.), Scott Nelson (RS Jr.), Brady Schipper (RS Soph.), Titus Toler (RS Fr.), John Torchio (RS Soph.), Collin Wilder (RS Sr.)
Incoming: Braelon Allen (could play ILB), Hunter Wohler
Departing: Eric Burrell (NFL), Cone (transfer)
Projected starters: Nelson, Wilder
Replacing Burrell will be a tall task, as he was the most experienced player in the group, but the safety position has depth going into next year.
Toler, Torchio and Mais have gotten some snaps over the past two years, and there could be an opportunity for more rotation if Leonhard likes a handful of his options at safety.
Wohler was one of the top recruits in the class, a four-star prospect out of Muskego, but expecting immediate production out of him might be too much to ask.
UW’s safeties are asked to play in the box often, with Nelson and Wilder (above) providing good physicality as tacklers. They’ll need to find someone to take more of an open-field coverage role next season.