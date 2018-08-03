D'Cota Dixon's most ambitious personal goal for his senior season doesn't involve how many tackles he makes or interceptions he grabs. It isn't about capitalizing on his final opportunity to impress NFL scouts.
Above all else, the University of Wisconsin safety simply wants to remain healthy.
"I need to stay healthy," Dixon said. "That's my goal. That's my biggest goal. That is my objective for 2018. ... Everyone has different expectations for themselves, obviously, but I think the biggest one for me is to stay healthy."
Dixon battled through hamstring and shoulder injuries last season but still managed to play in 12 of the Badgers' 14 games. He missed games against Illinois and Iowa and remained limited in others while nursing his hamstring, and then injured his shoulder against Michigan on Nov. 18.
Despite the setbacks, Dixon finished fourth on the team with 55 tackles. He missed spring practice after undergoing surgery on his shoulder, and he joked in April that he hadn't felt 100 percent since his freshman year of high school. Dixon also said during the spring that he was focused on improving his sleep habits in order to allow his body to recover more efficiently - something he's struggled with when dealing with a heavy class workload.
UW needs Dixon healthy more than ever this season, as he's the only returning starter in a secondary full of youth and inexperience.
"I want to be there for my teammates," Dixon said. "I'm going to always be there to support them, but I also want to support them on the field. We work hard together. I want to finish like that with them."
Hicks, Krumholz exit practice early
Cornerback Faion Hicks and wide receiver Adam Krumholz exited Friday's non-padded practice early with injuries.
Hicks iced what appeared to be his right hamstring after heading to the sideline, while Krumholz injured his right foot. Krumholz missed much of spring practice with what was listed as a right leg injury.
It's a difficult blow for Hicks, a redshirt freshman who took first-team reps alongside projected starter Dontye Carriere-Williams during UW's first practice of the fall Thursday. Redshirt freshman Deron Harrell took the majority of first-team reps Friday with Hicks out, while sophomore Madison Cone also earned an opportunity with the ones.
Running back Garrett Groshek (right arm) remained limited Friday. Defensive end Isaiahh Loudermilk, who may miss the Badgers' first few games after offseason knee surgery, spent practice working on an exercise bike and rowing machine.
Taylor, Watson work separately
Running backs Jonathan Taylor and Nakia Watson worked on route running and pass catching with coach Paul Chryst during special teams drills Thursday and Friday.
Taylor went through the same routine this spring, while Watson, a true freshman, joined the team this summer. Taylor finished sixth in Heisman Trophy voting as a true freshman last season, gaining 1,977 yards and 13 touchdowns on 299 carries, but did not play much of a role on passing downs.
Former UW running back Rachid Ibrahim, who caught seven passes for 63 yards last year, also helped instruct Taylor and Watson.
Extra points
Junior Jon Dietzen didn't participate in team drills Friday, giving sophomore Cole Van Lanen more opportunities with the first team at left tackle. UW also gave redshirt freshman Logan Bruss a few first-team reps at the position. ... Those who returned kickoffs during special teams drills Friday were A.J. Taylor, Aron Cruickshank, Hicks, Kendric Pryor and Danny Davis.