Badgers safety Collin Wilder's "Grit Factory" hats may go on sale soon
Badgers safety Collin Wilder's "Grit Factory" hats may go on sale soon

University of Wisconsin safety Collin Wilder speaks to the media Saturday after the Badgers defeated the No. 9 Iowa Hawkeyes 27-7 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison.

Collin Wilder’s viral brainchild on the University of Wisconsin football team’s sideline appears to be coming to a digital store shelf near you.

“The Grit Factory” trucker hat that became a sensation during the Badgers’ 27-7 win against No. 9 Iowa on Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium couple be available for purchase through a name, image and likeness deal with Barstool Sports. Wilder was one of the nominees for the “Pardon My Take” podcast’s Football Guy of the Week Award for creating the turnover prop, which was originally part of his Halloween costume.

Wilder said Saturday he created the Grit Factory hat Twitter account, @TheGritFactory_ — that account retweeted a video of the Pardon My Take hosts discussing creating an NIL deal to sell the hats. The retweet included, “STAY TUNED. COMING SOON.”

The podcast’s Twitter page also promoted the hats as coming soon.

Dan Katz, a cohost of the popular sports podcast, is a UW alum. Details of the deal weren’t available Monday night.

A number of UW football players and other Badgers athletes have formed NIL relationships with Barstool, which has more than 4,000 college athletes on its roster.

However, signing an NIL deal may prevent UW players from wearing the hat on the sideline again. UW’s NIL policies don’t allow for players to engage in NIL marketing during competitions — wearing the “Grit Factory” hat on the field could fall into a barred activity. A UW official said a determination on this subject couldn’t be made until details of the deal were known.

