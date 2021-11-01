Badgers safety Collin Wilder's "Grit Factory" hats may go on sale soon

Collin Wilder’s viral brainchild on the University of Wisconsin football team’s sideline appears to be coming to a digital store shelf near you.
“The Grit Factory” trucker hat that became a sensation during the Badgers’ 27-7 win against No. 9 Iowa on Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium couple be available for purchase through a name, image and likeness deal with Barstool Sports. Wilder was one of the nominees for the “Pardon My Take” podcast’s Football Guy of the Week Award for creating the turnover prop, which was originally part of his Halloween costume.
STAY TUNED. COMING SOON. https://t.co/TtY5lYk6BY— THE GRIT FACTORY HAT (@TheGritFactory_) November 1, 2021
Wilder said Saturday he created the Grit Factory hat Twitter account, @TheGritFactory_ — that account retweeted a video of the Pardon My Take hosts discussing creating an NIL deal to sell the hats. The retweet included, “STAY TUNED. COMING SOON.”
The podcast’s Twitter page also promoted the hats as coming soon.
Dan Katz, a cohost of the popular sports podcast, is a UW alum. Details of the deal weren’t available Monday night.
A number of UW football players and other Badgers athletes have formed NIL relationships with Barstool, which has more than 4,000 college athletes on its roster.
However, signing an NIL deal may prevent UW players from wearing the hat on the sideline again. UW’s NIL policies don’t allow for players to engage in NIL marketing during competitions — wearing the “Grit Factory” hat on the field could fall into a barred activity. A UW official said a determination on this subject couldn’t be made until details of the deal were known.
Badgers fans on Twitter find what they've been looking for in Wisconsin's victory over Iowa
Credit where credit's due
That's the team I thought we would see earlier in the year. Kudos to the players and coaching staff for not giving up and getting back on track.— Craig Smith (@smithcp1) October 30, 2021
Enjoy the ride
Great game and that's how UW will win. Offense not making mistakes and defense forcing turnovers and dominating.— Mitchell Skurzewski (@MSkurzewski) October 30, 2021
Side note: trucker hat is lame
No looking back
No point in lamenting what didn't happen earlier this season. This is good, and hopefully there's more good things to come— Ken Chia, some guy online (@kcchia80) October 30, 2021
Who's laughing now?
The turnaround is impressive. The offensive line finally looks like Wisconsin, minimizing the reliance on Mertz, and the defense is spectacular.— Kyle Cooper (@SportsCoop66) October 30, 2021
Three weeks ago, if you said the Badgers would have the inside track on a division title, I'd have laughed you right off of Twitter.
A path to success
If the defense can continue to dominate like they have the last several games, and QB Graham Mertz can play like he did in the first quarter, Wisconsin can win the Western Title and gain a berth in the Big Ten Championship!— Jeff Ostach (@jeff_ostach) October 30, 2021
U know it
Linebacker U.— JMW123 (@jmw1235) October 30, 2021
Running Back U.
Offensive Line U.
says it all
Live it up
October 30, 2021
It's only the beginning
The defense was great! Mertz looked good at times again….can’t forget he is still young and developing. Maybe this next month the team can gel and still win the big ten— jimmy johnson (@jimmy2222) October 30, 2021
Hungry for more
Strong D obviously. Uneven offense…need more of what was cookin’ first half, especially from GM5— PMW Badger (@Oltedlou1) October 30, 2021
How sweet it is
Beat the #9 rival by 20 to win four in a row and control their own destiny? Doesn't get much better than that.— Matt Anderson (@mbanderson83) October 30, 2021
Home sweet home
Look to be back to their usual standing in the West.— David Padget (@davidcpadget) October 30, 2021
Let's not rush to judgement
Beat a top 10 team and first in division— Felix Vega (@felix_vega10) October 30, 2021
What more can you want?
Dude, we just beat Iowa, Mertz looked fantastic and you say “eh”?! A QB is never perfect.— Andrew Lucas (@andy_lucas98) October 30, 2021
Sincerity or sarcasm?
Best team ever— aarondentz (@aarondentz) October 30, 2021
The wait is over
Bout time this team looked like that— Nicholas~Bucks in 6 (@Nicholaswisco) October 30, 2021
Don't stop now
Solid win. Got 4 more to go.— Ry🇺🇸🇨🇦 (@R_Lebica) October 30, 2021
Think happy thoughts
Love it! No negative vibes!— Brian Hipp (@Brianhipp) October 30, 2021
A game to remember
Badgers dominated the #9 team in the country from start to finish, what more could you ask for?— Dan D. (@One_Punch_Dan) October 30, 2021
Only time will tell
Can’t decide if this is the best Wisconsin defense I’ve seen or the 2017 team— Jorgy (@dcjorgenson) October 30, 2021
Best of the best
Most complete game this season. Best lb crew in the country. Allen #1 rb. Keep the momentum!— Michael Burger (@Burgscom) October 30, 2021
Attacking from both sides
Great D and turnovers works for the Badgers. Plus a decent running game— John Husmoe (@JohnHusmoe) October 30, 2021
Iowa out if its depth
Wisconsin has way more talent— Tyler Morgan (@tyler_morgan28) October 30, 2021
Straight to the point
Y E S S S!!— Mark Massey (@mfmass) October 30, 2021
Still time to buy in!
📈📈📈— Ben Miskowski (@MiskoBeat) October 30, 2021
Enough said
October 30, 2021
OK, one more
October 30, 2021