Wisconsin linebacker Noah Burks, right, celebrates his 68-yards interception return for a touchdown in the fourth quarter of the Badgers' 24-15 win over the Northwestern Wildcats on Saturday with cornerback Faion Hicks, left, and safety Eric Burrell.
Eric Burrell and Reggie Pearson spent most of the first half Saturday watching the game in the lounge next to the University of Wisconsin football locker room.
At one point in the second quarter, the suspended safeties went up one level inside the McClain Center and got in some sprints and cuts in the indoor facility.
“As we watched the game, you kind of start to build that anxiety up,” Pearson said. “It’s like, ‘OK, it’s coming.’”
Burrell and Pearson made up for lost time in the second half of the No. 8 Badgers’ 24-15 victory over Northwestern at Camp Randall Stadium.
When UW players entered the locker room at halftime, they could tell Burrell and Pearson were itching to play. Both had to sit out the first half after being ejected for targeting in the second half of a win over Michigan last week.
“They were screaming, ‘We’re back,’” UW senior outside linebacker Zack Baun said. “They were definitely excited and they brought some juice, too.”
Burrell had a pass break-up and had a big hand in the first of UW’s two defensive touchdowns. His hit on Northwestern quarterback Hunter Johnson on a blitz caused a fumble that was recovered by Badgers sophomore defensive end Matt Henningsen in the end zone.
“I hit his blind spot,” Burrell said. “I didn’t even see where the ball was. I thought he was going to let go of it. It would have been terrible if he would have had a forward pass and it was just incomplete.”
Pearson momentarily knocked Johnson out of the game with a big hit early in the fourth quarter.
UW senior inside linebacker Chris Orr gave Burrell and Pearson a bit of a history lesson by telling them how Jack Cichy had three sacks in the second half of a win over USC in the 2015 Holiday Bowl after being suspended for the first half.
“I was like, ‘You just should go for everything, because everybody else is tired. You’re not. So go ahead and make a play,’” Orr said.
Junior Collin Wilder and redshirt freshman John Torchio, a walk-on, started in place of Burrell and Pearson. The good news for the Badgers was there was no noticeable dropoff even though UW essentially was down to a backup and a third-stringer.
“Honestly, it felt normal,” Torchio said. “It wasn’t too big of a stage. We were prepared for it.”
Taylor climbs record books
If you ask Jonathan Taylor, Saturday was only significant because the Badgers started off Big Ten West Division play with a win.
But Taylor’s 26-carry, 119-yard performance also came with personal milestones.
Taylor moved into fourth place on UW’s all-time rushing list, as his 4,730 career yards passed Anthony Davis (4,676). He’s 185 yards from Melvin Gordon’s third-place spot, and 410 behind Montee Ball for second with eight games remaining in the regular season.
Ron Dayne’s record of 7,125 is likely safe this season, but could be in jeopardy if Taylor was to return to UW next year and continue his current pace.
Saturday also marked the first time in his Badgers career that Taylor eclipsed 100 yards against Northwestern.
“They have great defensive schemes, a lot of safety action without really showing it,” Taylor said of Northwestern’s defense. “Those guys, they always scheme well. They do their research. We knew it was going to be tough, so we had to make sure we were going to earn every single yard out there.”
Taylor said Northwestern’s linebackers in particular do well in mirroring him to not allow for big gains.
“Those guys are really smart. They don’t really commit as much, they wait for you to make your decision,” he said. “You try to be a patient runner, and they’re being patient right with you.”
Stifling two-point tries
After each of its fourth-quarter scores, Northwestern attempted two-point conversions, but wasn’t successful on either.
The first attempt saw quarterback Aidan Smith scramble and fail to find an open receiver before throwing the ball away. The second was an option play to the defense’s right, with Smith running that way before pitching a shovel pass to redshirt freshman running back Drake Anderson. Anderson was engulfed in defenders almost immediately.
“When it comes down to it, you’re pissed that you just got scored on, but then you’re like, ‘OK, we have to buckle down and stop them,’” sophomore inside linebacker Jack Sanborn said. “Either way, you’re going off the field next play, so screw it, go get them.”
Northwestern was down 15 and nine points, respectively, when coach Pat Fitzgerald opted for the two-point tries. The decision likely won’t quiet the “40,000 experts on Twitter that could call plays” whom Fitzgerald referenced in his news conference on Monday.
Dominant on third down
UW’s defense carried a streak of 23 consecutive third downs without allowing a conversion into Saturday’s game. It extended it to 28 before Northwestern tallied two such conversions on the same second-quarter drive.
The Badgers held the Wildcats to 5 of 20 on third downs, upping their season mark to 9 of 58 (13.4 percent allowed). The Badgers have allowed one conversion of third-and-9 or longer in 26 tries.
State Journal reporter Colten Bartholomew contributed to this report.
