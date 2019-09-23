While Jonathan Taylor has put up some dazzling numbers since joining the University of Wisconsin football team, there’s one Big Ten Conference West Division rival that has had his number.
The junior tailback shouldn’t feel bad: Northwestern has a history of making it difficult for UW to run the ball effectively.
The No. 8 Badgers (3-0, 1-0 Big Ten) hope to reverse that trend Saturday when they host the Wildcats (1-2, 0-1) at Camp Randall Stadium.
“I think they do a great job of scheming us,” UW junior center Tyler Biadasz said. “But that’s last year’s deal, and we’re learning from it. I think this year’s a new prep for us and I think we can get after it.”
Northwestern held Taylor to 46 yards on 11 carries in a 31-17 victory in Evanston last season, but that wasn’t the first time the Badgers have had trouble moving the ball on the ground consistently against the Wildcats.
The previous season, Taylor was held to 80 yards on 19 carries and UW finished with 109 rushing yards against Northwestern.
The Badgers gained 190 yards on the ground in the 2016 meeting between the teams, but it took 57 attempts to reach that total.
And in 2015, Paul Chryst’s first season, the Badgers were held to minus-26 rushing yards on 26 attempts. Six sacks for a loss of 50 yards contributed to that nightmarish figure, but UW still only gained 24 yards on its other 20 attempts against a defense run by former UW coordinator Mike Hankwitz.
“I think it’s a really good defense and I think it starts with they’ve got good players,” Chryst said Monday. “You guys know, I’ve got a ton of respect for Hank. I’ve always thought (he’s a) very good defensive coach. They’re coached well and I think their players know and understand and trust what they’re doing.”
Taylor has been held below 100 yards only five times in 30 career games with the Badgers, so it’s notable Northwestern has done it twice.
The Wildcats are 11th in the Big Ten in rushing defense through three games. But the 150.3 yards Northwestern is allowing per game deserves a closer inspection: It sandwiched two solid performances against Stanford (39 attempts, 132 yards) and Michigan State (40-109) around a poor one against UNLV (36-210).
Northwestern is stout up front with senior defensive end Joe Gaziano and senior defensive tackle Alex Miller. Junior Paddy Fisher was one of the top linebackers in the Big Ten last season.
“Those guys play well off blocks,” said Taylor, who earned Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week honors for the second time this season after rushing for 203 yards and two touchdowns in a 35-14 win over Michigan on Saturday.
“They fill gaps really well and they play with length. Those guys are pretty long. You’ve got to make sure that we stick on those guys and make sure that, as backs, we’re pressing blocks so those guys can stay on them.”
Taylor’s longest run in 30 career attempts against the Wildcats is 11 yards. The 2018 meeting against Northwestern is the only time in Taylor’s past 17 games he was held below 100 yards, and that was only part of why he’d rather bury that game video somewhere never to be seen again.
Among UW’s three turnovers in that game were a pair of lost fumbles by Taylor. One came on a bad exchange with quarterback Jack Coan, who was making his starting debut.
That wasn’t the only thing that went wrong for the Badgers in a loss to the eventual Big Ten West champion.
“A lot of procedural penalties. It was a sloppy game, real sloppy game,” said Taylor, who has 10 career lost fumbles but hasn’t put the ball on the ground in eight games since the loss at Northwestern last season. “Those guys played well, but it was a real sloppy game for us. Shot ourselves in the foot a lot of times.”