CHICAGO -- University of Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor became one of 10 players recognized as a Big Ten preseason honoree Thursday morning.
A media panel selected the list, which includes five players from each division. A different group of 34 media members voted Taylor as the Big Ten Preseason Offensive Player of the Year on Wednesday in Cleveland.com's annual preseason poll.
Taylor won the Doak Walker Award last season as the nation's top running back and earned unanimous first-team All-American honors.
Those who joined Taylor as a preseason honoree from the Big Ten West division included Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa, Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez, Purdue wide receiver Rondale Moore and Northwestern linebacker Paddy Fisher.
Selections from the Big Ten East were Michigan State linebacker Joe Bachie, Michigan State defensive end Kenny Willekes, Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins, Ohio State defensive end Chase Young and Penn State defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos.
Big Ten Media Days begin Thursday at 11:15 a.m. in Chicago and run through Friday.