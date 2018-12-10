University of Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor's postseason honors continue to pile up.
The sophomore became a first-team All-American selection by the Football Writers Association of America on Monday after earning the same designation from the Walter Camp Foundation and the Associated Press.
The three first-team selections make Taylor an NCAA consensus All-American, UW's first since Ryan Ramczyk in 2016. Taylor's also the first Badgers sophomore to earn that title since guard Ray Keeler in 1913.
If Taylor garners the same honors from Sporting News and the American Football Coaches Association, he'll be UW's first NCAA unanimous All-American since Melvin Gordon in 2014.
Badgers left guard Michael Deiter also made the FWAA first team. It's the first time the senior's been selected as a first-team All-American. He earned second-team honors from the AP and Walter Camp.
Taylor led the country in rushing with 1,989 yards this season and scored 15 touchdowns. He became UW's fourth Doak Walker Award winner last week.
Deiter's started a program-record 53 games at left tackle, left guard and center.