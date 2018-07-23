University of Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor and inside linebacker T.J. Edwards both earned Big Ten football preseason honors Monday, which recognizes five players from each of the conference’s two divisions.
Taylor and Edwards were joined by Iowa tight end Noah Fant, Nebraska wide receiver Stanley Morgan Jr. and Northwestern linebacker Paddy Fisher as West Division selections. The five East representatives were Michigan defensive lineman Rashan Gary, Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke, Ohio State defensive end Nick Bosa, Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins and Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley.
Taylor finished sixth in voting for the Heisman Trophy as a true freshman last season, rushing for 1,977 yards and 13 touchdowns. Edwards recorded 81 tackles in 2017 and opted against entering the NFL Draft a year early to return to UW for his senior season.
The list, announced hours before the start of Big Ten Media Days in Chicago, was selected by a panel of media members.