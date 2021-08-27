Badgers roster breakdown: Wide receivers Danny Davis, Kendric Pryor provide offense with proven targets

As the University of Wisconsin football team prepares to kick off the 2021 season, the Wisconsin State Journal is offering an unprecedented inside look at this year's roster.
From players breaking down their teammates' performances in camp and what to expect this season, to beat reporter Colten Bartholomew sharing his expertise on key position battles and players to watch, we've got Badgers fans covered.
In the fourth part of our position-by-position breakdown series, UW quarterback Graham Mertz analyzes his targets this season as we take an in-depth look at the receiving corps:
Depth chart
Projected starters — Ht.; Wt.; Yr.; Hometown
Kendric Pryor — 5-11; 189; Sr.; Hazel Crest, Ill.
Danny Davis — 6-0; 196; Sr.; Springfield, Ohio
Chimere Dike — 6-1; 199; So.; Waukesha, Wis.
Key backups
Jack Dunn — 5-7; 176; Sr.; Madison, Wis.
Devin Chandler — 6-0; 178; Redshirt Fr.; Huntersville, N.C.
A.J. Abbott — 6-2; 196; Jr.; Northville, Mich.
The rest
Markus Allen — 6-1; 215; Fr.; Dayton, Ohio
Haakon Anderson — 6-1; 209; Redshirt Fr.; Verona, Wis.
Skyler Bell — 6-0; 190; Fr.; Bronx, N.Y.
Stephan Bracey — 5-10; 184; So.; Grand Rapids, Mich.
Jordan DiBenedetto — 6-0; 193; Jr.; Stoughton, Wis.
Mike Gregoire — 5-10; 186; Jr.; Green Bay, Wis.
Alex Moeller — 5-11; 166; Fr.; Arlington Heights, Ill.
Isaac Smith — 6-2; 199; Redshirt Fr.; Memphis, Tenn.
Teammate's take
Overview
Injuries and inexperience ravaged this position in 2020, making the Badgers' passing attack the second-worst in the Big Ten Conference.
Seniors Kendric Pryor and Danny Davis (above) missed the second half of the season, but both chose to come back for another season to provide UW with proven options on the outside. Davis has shown throughout his career that he can be a big-play threat, averaging 11.8 yards per catch, but a concussion limited him to two games last season. His return also will help the run game because he was used as a jet-sweep ball carrier at times last season.
Pryor (above) could become a weapon for the Badgers out of the slot receiver spot, where he played some last season before also suffering a concussion. If Pryor can fill the role Jack Dunn did a season ago and be a reliable weapon for Mertz on short routes, his speed and change of direction should be able to turn those catches into big plays. Chimere Dike made a few splash plays as a freshman, including a long touchdown catch against Northwestern, and showed the promise of becoming a consistent playmaker. If he can, the Badgers become a much more difficult team to defend.
Dunn is also a returning senior. He stepped up in the absence of Davis and Pryor in 2020, but what kind of role he’ll play when they’re healthy is to be determined. He’s sure-handed and developed some rhythm with Mertz last season, so there’s a spot for him in some capacity.
A.J. Abbott (above), after a strong spring where he finally looked ready to make good on his potential, has the size to be a tough cover on the outside. Abbott, at 6 foot 2, is one of the tallest receivers on the roster. He needs to show he can use his size to help him win against tight coverage because he lacks top-end speed to pull away from defenders.
Devin Chandler showed flashes of speed as a receiver and return man in 2020. For an offense in need of a game-breaker at the position, he could fit the bill. Chandler could be a do-it-all type of weapon that can play across the formation or take a handoff, essentially becoming what Aron Cruickshank was for UW in 2019.
The younger group, including incoming freshmen Markus Allen and Skyler Bell, could make a splash as well, but they first will have to prove they can block well enough to earn snaps.
Ready to make a leap
Dike (above) formed instant chemistry with Mertz last year. He showed a good understanding of the offense and his role despite being guarded by opponents’ No. 1 cornerback as a true freshman. He needs to continue working on the small details at the top of his route to get separation, according to position coach Alvis Whitted, but he should be able to show more with Davis and Pryor taking some attention off him. All but two of Dike’s catches last season were between the numbers, and he should have more room to operate in the middle with Davis and Pryor on the field taking the top off defenses.
Looking ahead
Allen, Bell, Chandler and Isaac Smith may have to wait for their turn this season, but there will be plenty of opportunities waiting for them this offseason. UW’s 2018 and 2019 receiver classes failed to produce much on the field, and the younger group has more raw ability to offer strictly from a talent perspective.
They’d be wise to learn from Dike, whom coaches have lauded for his preparation and willingness to ask questions.
The number
17.3 | Average depth of target for Danny Davis, per Pro Football Focus, which led the team by more than a yard.
Get to know the Wisconsin Badgers' 2022 football recruiting class
MYLES BURKETT
Myles Burkett became the Badgers’ first Class of 2022 recruit when he announced his decision in January.
The 6-foot-1, 200-pounder from Franklin is a three-star recruit per 247Sports and Rivals, and showed great mobility and arm strength in his junior season. He battled back from a knee injury as a sophomore to throw for 1,236 and 11 touchdowns and rush for 180 yards and a score in a pandemic-shortened season.
He’s the first in-state quarterback to earn a scholarship out of high school since 2011.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY MOM❤️ #COMMITTED pic.twitter.com/WTTxsW9EE1— ⚡️Myles Burkett⚡️ (@therealmylesb10) January 30, 2021
BARRETT NELSON
As his recruiting stock started to rise, the Badgers were able to secure a commitment from Fall Rivers’ Barrett Nelson in late June.
The offensive tackle was 6-foot-6 and 255 pounds after his junior season, and his quickness off the ball has made him a load on both the offensive and defensive lines. Nelson is a three-star recruit per 247Sports and a two-star on Rivals.
He had offers from Iowa State, Northwestern, Nebraska, Purdue and others before choosing UW.
Nelson’s father, Todd, was a Badgers offensive lineman in the late 1980s, and his brother, Jack, is currently an offensive lineman for UW.
Home grown❤️🤍#committed @BadgerFootball pic.twitter.com/xhPgpZRQOf— Barrett Nelson (@BarrettNelson9) June 21, 2021
JT SEAGREAVES
After wowing UW coaches at a pair of camps, Monroe tight end JT Seagreaves accepted a scholarship offer in late June.
Seagreaves is an intriguing prospect for the Badgers — at 6-foot-6 and 220 pounds, he has the physical frame to grow into an imposing tight end, and he possesses sprinter speeds. He’s averaged more than 21 yards per catch each of the past two seasons and was starting to gain more Power Five conference interested when he committed to UW.
Seagreaves is a three-star recruit per 247Sports and a two-star according to Rivals.
Excited to announce I am officially a Wisconsin Badger!🔴⚪️ @BadgerFootball #Committed pic.twitter.com/AotFjncvN3— JTSeagreaves (@JtSeagreaves) June 21, 2021
CADE YACAMELLI
In multiple trips to UW’s campus in June, Cade Yacamelli was called “a football player” by UW coaches rather than locking him into a position. He earned a scholarship offer after an impressive camp workout and accepted it in late June.
The consensus three-star athlete was starting to earn more recruiting attention from Power Five schools when he accepted the Badgers’ offer. UW was the first Power Five offer for the 6-foot, 200-pounder. He’s played receiver, running back and defensive back in high school, but likely projects as a receiver or defensive back in college.
The Penn Trafford High School product has good quickness and change-of-direction that make him dangerous with the ball in his hands.
HOME!!! 🔴⚪️ #Committed pic.twitter.com/2r6BpgDuAI— Cade Yacamelli (@cyacamelli) June 21, 2021
A’KHOURY LYDE
When A’Khoury Lyde accepted a UW scholarship offer in late June, he became the first player on the defensive side of the ball to commit in the 2022 class.
Lyde (5-foot-11, 170 pounds), a consensus three-star recruit, has strong ball skills and a willingness to hit that separates him from other cornerbacks.
The Wayne, New Jersey, native is the eighth-ranked player in his state, per Rivals.
MADTOWN WHAT’S UP!!!! pic.twitter.com/VH4GuSLe4j— A’khoury Z. Lyde (@Akhoury17) June 22, 2021
TOMMY MCINTOSH
The Badgers landed a tall, speedy receiver when Tommy McIntosh committed in late June.
The DeWitt, Michigan, native stands 6-foot-5 and weighs 200 pounds. He uses his body to shield off defenders at the point of the catch and does well catching the ball away from his body. His Hudl page lists a 4.47-second 40-yard dash time, and he has breakaway speed when he gets in the open field and can use his long strides.
A consensus three-star wide receiver chose the Badgers over offers from Cincinnati, Indiana, Iowa, Vanderbilt and Wake Forest.
#AGTG committed 110%‼️‼️ pic.twitter.com/u3BRLBakbn— Tommy McIntosh (@TMcIntosh44) June 23, 2021
CURTIS NEAL
UW beefed up its defensive front by landing defensive tackle Curtis Neal.
Neal — a 6-foot-2, 310-pounder — had more than 25 scholarship offers, and reportedly was deciding between UW and Ohio State at the end of his recruiting process. Neal is a product of William Amos Hough High School in Cornelius, North Carolina, where the Badgers found receiver Devin Chandler in last year’s cycle.
Neal, with his size and strength, likely fits best as a nose tackle in the Badgers’ 3-4 scheme.
Thank you mamma. Now dry your eyes, you made a man of I❤️ pic.twitter.com/vNj7Smipek— Curtis Neal (@CurtisNeal97) June 25, 2021
AVYONNE JONES
Jim Leonhard may have found another rangy, smart cornerback to add to his secondary in Avyonne Jones, who committed in to UW in late June.
Jones — who hails from Southlake, Texas — was on campus the weekend of June 18 for an official visit and had narrowed an extensive offer list to UW and California. The 5-foot-11, 180-pound defensive back was previously committed to Oklahoma State, but retracted that commitment in late May.
With good recovery speed and a good feel for getting his hands between a receiver’s at the point of the catch, the consensus three-star prospect is a good fit for what UW cornerbacks coach Hank Poteat said he wants from his position group.
Blessed pic.twitter.com/sCVuz8Il0P— Avyonne Jones (@AvyonneJ) June 28, 2021
JOE BRUNNER
The Badgers landed the top-ranked player in Wisconsin for the sixth consecutive recruiting class when Joe Brunner committed the last week of June.
Brunner — a 6-foot-6, 300-pound prospect from Milwaukee who attends Whitefish Bay High School — is a consensus four-star recruit and a top-10 offensive tackle in the nation.
He held at least 16 Power Five scholarship offers, including ones from a majority of the Big Ten Conference, LSU, Notre Dame, Oregon and Tennessee.
I’m staying home‼️‼️110% committed to the University of Wisconsin #BADA22BADGERS— Joe Brunner (@brunnerjoe_) June 29, 2021
VINNY ANTHONY II
Receiver Vinny Anthony II — a consensus three-star prospect from Louisville, Kentucky — joined UW's class on June 30.
Possessing a good burst of speed and long arms that extend his catch radius, the 6-foot-1, 170-pound Anthony has a chance to play across the formation as a receiver.
Anthony chose UW over Cincinnati and Duke.
#OnWisconsin🔥 @LMHSCoachWolfe @MaleBulldogs @coachnatejones pic.twitter.com/mIV73dWo6K— Vinny Anthony II (@VinnyAnthony1) June 30, 2021
AUSTIN BROWN
Austin Brown — who hails from Johnston City, Illinois, a small town outside of Carbondale — was considering offers from Boston College, Illinois, Michigan and Northwestern before choosing UW. The consensus three-star prospect had 21 known scholarship offers.
Brown committed to UW on the Fourth of July.
At 6-foot-1 and 195 pounds, he has a good frame already and his high school film shows a willingness to lay big hits and attack blockers. He also plays quarterback for Johnston City.
125% committed🦡‼️ #OnWisconsin @BadgerFootball pic.twitter.com/B9OV9lBLjX— Austin Brown (@austintyler_25) July 4, 2021
