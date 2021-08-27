Badgers roster breakdown: Wide receivers Danny Davis, Kendric Pryor provide offense with proven targets

Pryor (above) could become a weapon for the Badgers out of the slot receiver spot, where he played some last season before also suffering a concussion. If Pryor can fill the role Jack Dunn did a season ago and be a reliable weapon for Mertz on short routes, his speed and change of direction should be able to turn those catches into big plays. Chimere Dike made a few splash plays as a freshman, including a long touchdown catch against Northwestern, and showed the promise of becoming a consistent playmaker. If he can, the Badgers become a much more difficult team to defend.

Dunn is also a returning senior. He stepped up in the absence of Davis and Pryor in 2020, but what kind of role he’ll play when they’re healthy is to be determined. He’s sure-handed and developed some rhythm with Mertz last season, so there’s a spot for him in some capacity.

A.J. Abbott (above), after a strong spring where he finally looked ready to make good on his potential, has the size to be a tough cover on the outside. Abbott, at 6 foot 2, is one of the tallest receivers on the roster. He needs to show he can use his size to help him win against tight coverage because he lacks top-end speed to pull away from defenders.