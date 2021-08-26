 Skip to main content
Badgers roster breakdown: Tight end Jake Ferguson looking to lead a deep group to greatness
UW POSITION PREVIEW | TIGHT ENDS

Badgers roster breakdown: Tight end Jake Ferguson looking to lead a deep group to greatness

From the Badgers roster breakdown: Everything you need to know about every position on Wisconsin's football team series
Jake Ferguson

Badgers tight end Jake Ferguson caught 30 passes for 305 yards and four touchdowns during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. 

 STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

As the University of Wisconsin football team prepares to kick off the 2021 season, the Wisconsin State Journal is offering an unprecedented inside look at this year's roster.

From players breaking down their teammates' performances in camp and what to expect this season, to beat reporter Colten Bartholomew sharing his expertise on key position battles and players to watch, we've got Badgers fans covered.

In the third part of our position-by-position breakdown series, UW linebacker Jack Sanborn discusses this year's group as we take an in-depth look at the tight ends:

Depth chart

Projected starter — Ht.; Wt.; Yr.; Hometown 

Jake Ferguson — 6-5; 244; Sr.; Madison, Wis.

Key backups

Jack Eschenbach — 6-6; 245; Jr.; Downers Grove, Ill.

Hayden Rucci — 6-4; 260; So.; Lititz, Pa.

Clay Cundiff — 6-3; 244; So.; Wichita, Kan.

Jaylan Franklin — 6-4; 240; Jr.; Brownstown, Mich.

The rest

Cam Large — 6-3; 245; Redshirt Fr.; Pomfret, Conn.

Jack Pugh — 6-5; 241; Fr.; Columbus, Ohio

Cole Dakovich — 6-5; 239; Redshirt Fr.; Waukesha, Wis. (out for season with left leg injury)

Teammate's take

In the third part of the Wisconsin State Journal's position-by-position preview series, inside linebacker Jack Sanborn gives fans an inside look at UW's tight ends this season.

Overview

Jake Ferguson - UW vs. Minnesota 2020

This position group was by far the most difficult to divide into the above categories. Jake Ferguson’s decision to come back for another season despite the chance to turn pro gives the Badgers a top-flight option as a receiver and capable blocker. But it more importantly gives this group an undisputed leader, someone who can mentor the young talent in the room.

“I’ve loved seeing Jake’s progression and maturity,” UW coach Paul Chryst said. “(He) certainly means a lot to us as a player. ... You need him to have his best season for us if we want to be any good offensively.”

Depth at the tight end spot has been a concern the past two seasons, but spring practices and fall camp have shown that the group behind Ferguson is ready to contribute.

With help from others at the position, Ferguson should avoid the late-season production drop-off of the past two seasons and be a force from beginning to end.

Jack Eschenbach, Spring practice

Jack Eschenbach (above left) may have had the most impressive spring session, showing bursts of speed to get separation over the middle and improvement as a blocker. Those qualities continued into fall camp. His steps forward could make the two tight end formations the Badgers often feature more threatening through the air.

Hayden Rucci has established himself as arguably the best blocker in the bunch, which earned him significant snaps last season and could again in 2021. Clay Cundiff and Jaylan Franklin are high-upside athletes who haven’t quite put it all together yet, but position coach Mickey Turner believes that when they do, their size and catch radiuses will be difficult for defenses to handle.

State Journal beat reporters Colten Bartholomew and Jim Polzin chat with University of Wisconsin senior and tight end Jake Ferguson. Ferguson breaks down why he returned to Wisconsin, the dynamics of the tight end meeting room, what he makes fun of coach Mickey Turner about, how veterans get through spring practices. Colten and Jim then answer listeners' questions in a mailbag.

Jack Pugh was the lone tight end brought into the fold in the 2021 recruiting class, but the four-star prospect has great lateral movement and could be a factor if he improves his blocking to a passable level.

For the Badgers’ two tight end formations to work to their fullest, the second tight end needs to be a threat to catch passes. Those catches don’t necessarily need to be down the field, but opponents haven’t had to cover the tight end opposite Ferguson over the past two seasons. Whether it was Cormac Sampson, who’s now an interior offensive lineman, in 2019 or Eschenbach or Rucci in 2020, the second tight end spot hasn’t been productive as a receiver to keep defenses honest.

Ready to make a jump

Jaylan Franklin - Fall practice

So many players in this position group are in this category, but chief among them is Franklin (above). He converted from outside linebacker to tight end before last year’s shortened season, and he showed good hands and speed during spring and fall practices. Turner said his athleticism and leaping ability are rare for a tight end — sounds like a lethal combination for a red-zone target if he can put together the pieces of his game.

Looking forward

Five players in this position group have multiple years of eligibility left in their college careers, and that’s not taking into account the others’ opportunities to use the extra year banked last year due to COVID-19. So the future of this position group likely already is on the roster.

Cam Large was a highly touted recruit in 2020 but has had a hard time getting reps.

Large and Pugh have similar athletic builds and receiving skills, but they haven’t come along enough yet as blockers to play now. Once that changes, the Badgers should have a deep group of tight ends to utilize for the next few seasons.

The number

11.8 | Career yards per catch average for Jake Ferguson entering his fourth year as a starter.

