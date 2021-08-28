Badgers roster breakdown: Talented offensive line room has Joe Rudolph excited for fresh coaching challenge

As the University of Wisconsin football team prepares to kick off the 2021 season, the Wisconsin State Journal is offering an unprecedented inside look at this year's roster.
From players breaking down their teammates' performances in camp and what to expect this season, to beat reporter Colten Bartholomew sharing his expertise on key position battles and players to watch, we've got Badgers fans covered.
In the fifth part of our position-by-position breakdown series, UW nose tackle Keeanu Benton breaks down the offensive line as we take an in-depth look at this year's group:
Depth chart
Projected starters (L-R) — Ht.; Wt.; Yr.; Hometown
Tyler Beach — 6-6; 312; Sr.; Grafton, Wis.
Josh Seltzner — 6-4; 310; Sr.; Columbus, Wis.
Joe Tippmann — 6-6; 320; So.; Fort Wayne, Ind.
Jack Nelson — 6-7; 304; Redshirt Fr.; Stoughton, Wis.
Logan Bruss — 6-5; 316; Sr.; Appleton, Wis.
Key backups
Logan Brown — 6-6; 311; So.; Grand Rapids, Mich.
Cormac Sampson — 6-4; 305; Jr.; Eau Claire, Wis.
Michael Furtney — 6-5; 312; Jr.; Milan, Mich.
Kayden Lyles — 6-3; 312; Sr.; Madison, Wis.
Trey Wedig — 6-7; 315; Redshirt Fr.; Oconomowoc, Wis.
Nolan Rucci — 6-8; 294; Fr.; Lititz, Pa.
The rest
Dylan Barrett — 6-5; 303; Redshirt Fr.; St. Charles, Ill.
Ben Barten — 6-5; 303; Redshirt Fr.; Stratford, Wis.
JP Benzschawel — 6-6; 302; Fr.; Grafton, Wis.
Tanor Bortolini — 6-4; 306; Redshirt Fr.; Kewaunee, Wis.
Kerry Kodanko — 6-2; 301; Redshirt Fr.; Green Bay, Wis.
Riley Mahlman — 6-8; 300; Fr.; Lakeville, Minn.
Blake Smithback — 6-2; 304; Sr.; Waunakee, Wis.
Sean Timmis — 6-4; 306; Redshirt Fr.; Shorewood, Wis.
Teammate's take
Overview
Badgers associate head coach and offensive line coach Joe Rudolph has a ton of talent to work with in this room. As he and UW coach Paul Chryst (above right) say each season, the challenge is finding the best five. Only one of the projected starters listed above is a lock for his spot: Logan Bruss (above left) at right tackle.
Kayden Lyles entered camp with the inside track on the center spot, especially after starting there last season. But a knee injury ended his 2020 season early, and Joe Tippmann pushed his way into the starting line during training camp with physical play. Lyles could play both center and guard as a reserve this fall.
Bruss has played tackle and guard in his UW career, and Rudolph said this spring that Bruss is most comfortable and can make the most impact at right tackle. He was the right tackle in 2019 when the Badgers won the Big Ten West and went to the Rose Bowl.
Tyler Beach started training camp dealing with a left leg injury, so Logan Brown, a former five-star recruit, took all the first-team reps at left tackle for the first week-plus. Brown continued to show the inconsistency that has kept him from ascending to a starting role earlier in his career, but his good plays, especially in run blocking, show he can be a force when he uses the proper technique. Brown suffered a head injury the second week of camp that kept him out of a couple practices and hurt his chances to start. Nolan Rucci, a five-star tackle and one of the best recruits the Badgers ever have landed in the internet rankings era, needs a year of adding mass and strength but shows good feet and hands in pass-blocking situations. Beach is the most reliable of the three, but Brown’s upside, explosiveness off the ball and increased practice reps will make him a more trusted backup.
Josh Seltzner left spring practice with the inside track at left guard, and he’s held onto the role with a solid showing this fall. Sampson made that position battle interesting, but his ability to be a capable replacement at either guard spots or center will make him valuable this season.
Jack Nelson’s quick, violent first steps shined during spring practices, and the combination of him and Bruss on the right side of the line excites Rudolph. Look for him to blow up tackles and nose guards on double team blocks, and don’t be surprised if he’s in the middle of a dust-up or two during the season — he’s already earned a reputation for playing through the whistle and trying to finish every block.
Having the depth of talent the Badgers do along the offensive line is a good thing, but don’t expect much rotation at any spot after Rudolph and Chryst pick their five.
“The chemistry, the unity ... there's value to working together, particularly in the offensive line,” Chryst said.
The Badgers saw last year what a line operating at a “B” level produces and how difficult it is to generate explosive plays without the line controlling things. Having Rudolph dedicated to the line this season as opposed to calling plays like last season may help. Rudolph and his linemen have expressed during fall camp that it was difficult to correct things on the line and adjust in last season’s coaching situation.
Ready to make a leap
Nelson (above), the son of former Badgers offensive lineman Todd Nelson, wants to make contact early in plays. Rudolph likened his blocking style to being in a bar fight, perfect for a guard. He’s gotten under the skin of some veteran defensive linemen during training camp for his nonstop aggressiveness. The right side of the Badgers’ line will dominate people this season if Nelson holds his own playing between Tippmann and Bruss.
Looking ahead
Soon, possibly this season, the Badgers’ line could be four- or five-star prospects across the board. That’ll be the case for the next few years so long as the Badgers can keep all the talent they’ve collected on their roster.
Rucci may not see the field this season, but he’ll be in line for a spot next year. Add him to Nelson, Joe Tippmann, and other prized recruits like Riley Mahlman and Trey Wedig, and the Badgers will have plenty of options to sift through for the next few seasons.
The number
78.5 | UW’s team run-blocking grade last season per Pro Football Focus, the lowest for a Badgers line since PFF started tracking the metric for all college teams in 2014.
Get to know the Wisconsin Badgers' 2022 football recruiting class
MYLES BURKETT
Myles Burkett became the Badgers’ first Class of 2022 recruit when he announced his decision in January.
The 6-foot-1, 200-pounder from Franklin is a three-star recruit per 247Sports and Rivals, and showed great mobility and arm strength in his junior season. He battled back from a knee injury as a sophomore to throw for 1,236 and 11 touchdowns and rush for 180 yards and a score in a pandemic-shortened season.
He’s the first in-state quarterback to earn a scholarship out of high school since 2011.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY MOM❤️ #COMMITTED pic.twitter.com/WTTxsW9EE1— ⚡️Myles Burkett⚡️ (@therealmylesb10) January 30, 2021
BARRETT NELSON
As his recruiting stock started to rise, the Badgers were able to secure a commitment from Fall Rivers’ Barrett Nelson in late June.
The offensive tackle was 6-foot-6 and 255 pounds after his junior season, and his quickness off the ball has made him a load on both the offensive and defensive lines. Nelson is a three-star recruit per 247Sports and a two-star on Rivals.
He had offers from Iowa State, Northwestern, Nebraska, Purdue and others before choosing UW.
Nelson’s father, Todd, was a Badgers offensive lineman in the late 1980s, and his brother, Jack, is currently an offensive lineman for UW.
Home grown❤️🤍#committed @BadgerFootball pic.twitter.com/xhPgpZRQOf— Barrett Nelson (@BarrettNelson9) June 21, 2021
JT SEAGREAVES
After wowing UW coaches at a pair of camps, Monroe tight end JT Seagreaves accepted a scholarship offer in late June.
Seagreaves is an intriguing prospect for the Badgers — at 6-foot-6 and 220 pounds, he has the physical frame to grow into an imposing tight end, and he possesses sprinter speeds. He’s averaged more than 21 yards per catch each of the past two seasons and was starting to gain more Power Five conference interested when he committed to UW.
Seagreaves is a three-star recruit per 247Sports and a two-star according to Rivals.
Excited to announce I am officially a Wisconsin Badger!🔴⚪️ @BadgerFootball #Committed pic.twitter.com/AotFjncvN3— JTSeagreaves (@JtSeagreaves) June 21, 2021
CADE YACAMELLI
In multiple trips to UW’s campus in June, Cade Yacamelli was called “a football player” by UW coaches rather than locking him into a position. He earned a scholarship offer after an impressive camp workout and accepted it in late June.
The consensus three-star athlete was starting to earn more recruiting attention from Power Five schools when he accepted the Badgers’ offer. UW was the first Power Five offer for the 6-foot, 200-pounder. He’s played receiver, running back and defensive back in high school, but likely projects as a receiver or defensive back in college.
The Penn Trafford High School product has good quickness and change-of-direction that make him dangerous with the ball in his hands.
HOME!!! 🔴⚪️ #Committed pic.twitter.com/2r6BpgDuAI— Cade Yacamelli (@cyacamelli) June 21, 2021
A’KHOURY LYDE
When A’Khoury Lyde accepted a UW scholarship offer in late June, he became the first player on the defensive side of the ball to commit in the 2022 class.
Lyde (5-foot-11, 170 pounds), a consensus three-star recruit, has strong ball skills and a willingness to hit that separates him from other cornerbacks.
The Wayne, New Jersey, native is the eighth-ranked player in his state, per Rivals.
MADTOWN WHAT’S UP!!!! pic.twitter.com/VH4GuSLe4j— A’khoury Z. Lyde (@Akhoury17) June 22, 2021
TOMMY MCINTOSH
The Badgers landed a tall, speedy receiver when Tommy McIntosh committed in late June.
The DeWitt, Michigan, native stands 6-foot-5 and weighs 200 pounds. He uses his body to shield off defenders at the point of the catch and does well catching the ball away from his body. His Hudl page lists a 4.47-second 40-yard dash time, and he has breakaway speed when he gets in the open field and can use his long strides.
A consensus three-star wide receiver chose the Badgers over offers from Cincinnati, Indiana, Iowa, Vanderbilt and Wake Forest.
#AGTG committed 110%‼️‼️ pic.twitter.com/u3BRLBakbn— Tommy McIntosh (@TMcIntosh44) June 23, 2021
CURTIS NEAL
UW beefed up its defensive front by landing defensive tackle Curtis Neal.
Neal — a 6-foot-2, 310-pounder — had more than 25 scholarship offers, and reportedly was deciding between UW and Ohio State at the end of his recruiting process. Neal is a product of William Amos Hough High School in Cornelius, North Carolina, where the Badgers found receiver Devin Chandler in last year’s cycle.
Neal, with his size and strength, likely fits best as a nose tackle in the Badgers’ 3-4 scheme.
Thank you mamma. Now dry your eyes, you made a man of I❤️ pic.twitter.com/vNj7Smipek— Curtis Neal (@CurtisNeal97) June 25, 2021
AVYONNE JONES
Jim Leonhard may have found another rangy, smart cornerback to add to his secondary in Avyonne Jones, who committed in to UW in late June.
Jones — who hails from Southlake, Texas — was on campus the weekend of June 18 for an official visit and had narrowed an extensive offer list to UW and California. The 5-foot-11, 180-pound defensive back was previously committed to Oklahoma State, but retracted that commitment in late May.
With good recovery speed and a good feel for getting his hands between a receiver’s at the point of the catch, the consensus three-star prospect is a good fit for what UW cornerbacks coach Hank Poteat said he wants from his position group.
Blessed pic.twitter.com/sCVuz8Il0P— Avyonne Jones (@AvyonneJ) June 28, 2021
JOE BRUNNER
The Badgers landed the top-ranked player in Wisconsin for the sixth consecutive recruiting class when Joe Brunner committed the last week of June.
Brunner — a 6-foot-6, 300-pound prospect from Milwaukee who attends Whitefish Bay High School — is a consensus four-star recruit and a top-10 offensive tackle in the nation.
He held at least 16 Power Five scholarship offers, including ones from a majority of the Big Ten Conference, LSU, Notre Dame, Oregon and Tennessee.
I’m staying home‼️‼️110% committed to the University of Wisconsin #BADA22BADGERS— Joe Brunner (@brunnerjoe_) June 29, 2021
Photo credit:@Hayesfawcett3 pic.twitter.com/1Cr9PJgULK
VINNY ANTHONY II
Receiver Vinny Anthony II — a consensus three-star prospect from Louisville, Kentucky — joined UW's class on June 30.
Possessing a good burst of speed and long arms that extend his catch radius, the 6-foot-1, 170-pound Anthony has a chance to play across the formation as a receiver.
Anthony chose UW over Cincinnati and Duke.
#OnWisconsin🔥 @LMHSCoachWolfe @MaleBulldogs @coachnatejones pic.twitter.com/mIV73dWo6K— Vinny Anthony II (@VinnyAnthony1) June 30, 2021
AUSTIN BROWN
Austin Brown — who hails from Johnston City, Illinois, a small town outside of Carbondale — was considering offers from Boston College, Illinois, Michigan and Northwestern before choosing UW. The consensus three-star prospect had 21 known scholarship offers.
Brown committed to UW on the Fourth of July.
At 6-foot-1 and 195 pounds, he has a good frame already and his high school film shows a willingness to lay big hits and attack blockers. He also plays quarterback for Johnston City.
125% committed🦡‼️ #OnWisconsin @BadgerFootball pic.twitter.com/B9OV9lBLjX— Austin Brown (@austintyler_25) July 4, 2021
