Badgers roster breakdown: Starting QB Graham Mertz facing high expectations after roller-coaster season

Graham Mertz (above) enters a season as the known starter for the first time in his UW career. He took the first team reps throughout spring practices and came into fall camp with high expectations. Mertz was named to the preseason watchlist for the Davey O’Brien Award, given to the top quarterback in the country, and he’s been in the spotlight as one of the Big Ten Conference’s most important players coming into the season.

But the Mertz hype train fell off the tracks for a time last season. After lighting up Illinois (above) for five touchdowns in his starting debut, Mertz struggled with his timing, accuracy and footwork through the middle of the season, finishing with nine TDs and five interceptions. However, he was battling through a COVID-19 infection and shoulder injury, along with his top two receivers being injured for a majority of the season. Mertz believes his issues were solved through repetition during the offseason, and UW’s chances of winning the Big Ten ride on Mertz elevating his play and thereby the Badgers offense as a whole.

A healthy receiving corps should allow Mertz to push the ball down the field more often, an area in which he’s among the best in college football. He completed 7 of 18 passes of more than 20 air yards last season, per Pro Football Focus. Those throws resulted in 220 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions.