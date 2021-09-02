 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Badgers roster breakdown: Safeties striving for consistency while letting instincts guide physical play
0 Comments
topical alert
UW POSITION PREVIEW | SAFETIES

Badgers roster breakdown: Safeties striving for consistency while letting instincts guide physical play

From the Badgers roster breakdown: Everything you need to know about every position on Wisconsin's football team series
  • 0
Scott Nelson - UW vs. Indiana

Wisconsin safety Scott Nelson tries to bring down Indiana's Jack Tuttle during the Badgers' 14-6 loss to the Hoosiers Dec. 5, 2020, at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison.

 MORRY GASH, ASSOCIATED PRESS ARCHIVES

As the University of Wisconsin football team prepares to kick off the 2021 season, the Wisconsin State Journal is offering an unprecedented inside look at this year's roster.

From players breaking down their teammates' performances in camp and what to expect this season, to beat reporter Colten Bartholomew sharing his expertise on key position battles and players to watch, we've got Badgers fans covered.

In the 10th part of our position-by-position breakdown series, UW cornerback Caesar Williams discusses his teammates in the secondary as we take an in-depth look at the Badgers' safeties: 

Depth chart

Projected starters — Ht.; Wt.; Yr.; Hometown

Scott Nelson — 6-2; 205; Sr.; Detroit

Collin Wilder — 5-10; 199; Sr.; Katy, Texas

Key backups

Travian Blaylock — 5-11; 205; Jr.; Humble, Texas

Tyler Mais — 6-1; 201; Sr.; Waunakee, Wis.

John Torchio — 6-1; 208; Jr.; Lafayette, Calif.

Hunter Wohler — 6-2; 201; Fr.; Muskego, Wis.

Preston Zachman — 6-1; 211; Redshirt Fr.; Elysburg, Pa.

The rest

Owen Arnett — 5-11; 215; Fr.; Delafield, Wis.

Teammate's take

In the 10th part of the Wisconsin State Journal's position-by-position breakdown series, UW cornerback Caesar Williams discusses his teammates in the secondary.

Overview

Collin Wilder

Jim Leonhard will have his hands full as he figures out how best to use the safeties in his room. Collin Wilder (above) and Scott Nelson are experienced and had good moments last season, but there’s room for the two of them to grow. This spring was the first time they were the incumbent starters together, and Leonhard sees potential in them playing together more often.

“I think they work well together,” Leonhard said. “It's been a couple of years now that they've been in the secondary together, in that rotation of three or four guys that's got the majority of the snaps. So comfort level between them is very high, and I like what they bring as a group.”

The senior UW safety said the number of veterans on the team makes it easier to work on details about the position.

Both Nelson and Wilder have the ability to play in the box or deep, but they seem to enjoy the physicality of playing closer to the line. Their best attribute might be their instincts — they both are players you’ll see flying up to the line once they diagnose a swing pass or screen, and both can deliver some punishment when they get to a ball carrier.

Leonhard — who only will coach the safeties after coaching the full secondary the past five seasons — has a bevy of players he’s seen do the right things in practice but have not had much game experience. Travian Blaylock, Tyler Mais and John Torchio all have played sparingly over the past two seasons, but Leonhard has spoken highly about what they could bring to the table. Torchio has been active attacking the ball in the air, but that aggressiveness can leave him vulnerable to double moves.

Wisconsin senior Scott Nelson pokes fun at Badgers defensive coordinator Jim Leonard’s big purchase in the offseason.

Blaylock was dealing with a left leg injury at the start of training camp, and injuries have been a consistent theme during his Badgers career. He should be able to earn snaps both in the box and covering players in the slot if he can stay on the field. Wilder called Blaylock the most physically gifted player in the position group, and he consistently has been with the second unit during practice.

Hunter Wohler also could find himself in the rotation to start his career. The Muskego product was a four-star recruit and has the field vision and ball skills to make an impact right away. Leonhard said Wohler had picked up things well early in camp, but catching up with the veterans in front of him will be difficult.

Preston Zachman transitioned from linebacker to the back end this spring and has shown a better feel for it in the fall. His chance to be a regular player will come later.

One issue for this safety group could be a lack of top-end speed. It could make the Badgers susceptible to deep throws down the middle of the field.

Ready to make a leap

UW may need to get Torchio on the field more often after the defense lacked turnover creation last season. Torchio had an interception in 2019 and is known for ripping the ball away from players in practice. He’s played in 13 career games, but this could be the season he’s a fixture in the rotation.

Looking ahead

Wohler has the makeup to be a high-level player at the position, and how Leonhard tries to put him in different parts of the field to cause problems will be fun to watch. Owen Arnett, a walk-on, joins Wohler and Zachman as the only underclassmen in the group, so safety will be a position of need in the next two recruiting cycles. UW has a verbal commitment from Austin Brown, a three-star safety from Illinois, in the 2022 class.

The number

6 | Yards after catch Scott Nelson allowed last season on six catches on which he was the closest defender, per Pro Football Focus.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics