 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Badgers roster breakdown: Kicking a concern as Wisconsin works to squeeze more out of special teams
0 Comments
topical alert
UW POSITION PREVIEW | SPECIALISTS

Badgers roster breakdown: Kicking a concern as Wisconsin works to squeeze more out of special teams

From the Badgers roster breakdown: Everything you need to know about every position on Wisconsin's football team series
  • 0
Jack Van Dyke - Spring practice

Badgers kicker Jack Van Dyke gets some work in during UW's spring practices in April. Van Dyke, who missed about a week of fall practice with a right-leg injury, is the likely starter if he can remain healthy. 

 COURTESY UW ATHLETICS

As the University of Wisconsin football team prepares to kick off the 2021 season, the Wisconsin State Journal is offering an unprecedented inside look at this year's roster.

From players breaking down their teammates' performances in camp and what to expect this season, to beat reporter Colten Bartholomew sharing his expertise on key position battles and players to watch, we've got Badgers fans covered.

In the final installment of our 11-part position-by-position breakdown series, UW long snapper Peter Bowden discusses the Badgers' specialists as we take an in-depth look at the special teams:

Depth chart

Kicker

Projected starter — Ht.; Wt.; Yr.; Hometown

Jack Van Dyke — 6-5; 215; So.; Neenah, Wis.

Backups

Collin Larsh — 5-10; 194; Sr.; Marshall, Wis.

Gavin Meyers — 6-1; 190; Redshirt Fr.; Oshkosh, Wis.

Nate Van Zelst — 5-11; 189; Fr.; Glenview, Ill.

Punter

Projected starter — Ht.; Wt.; Yr.; Hometown

Andy Vujnovich — 6-3; 230; Sr.; Columbus, Wis.

Backups

Conor Schlichting — 6-2; 237; Sr.; Madison, Wis.

Gavin Meyers — 6-1; 190; Redshirt Fr.; Oshkosh, Wis.

Long snapper

Projected starter — Ht.; Wt.; Yr.; Hometown

Peter Bowden — 6-2; 230; So.; San Diego

Backup

Zach Zei — 6-2; 214; Fr.; Arlington Heights, Ill.

Punt returner

Projected starter — Ht.; Wt.; Yr.; Hometown

Devin Chandler — 6-0; 178; Redshirt Fr.; Huntersville, N.C.

Backups

Jack Dunn — 5-7; 176; Sr.; Madison, Wis.

Danny Davis — 6-0; 196; Sr.; Springfield, Ohio

Kick returner

Projected starter — Ht.; Wt.; Yr.; Hometown

Devin Chandler — 6-0; 178; Redshirt Fr.; Huntersville, N.C.

Backups

Stephan Bracey — 5-10; 184; So.; Grand Rapids, Mich.

Teammate's take

In the final installment of the Wisconsin State Journal's 11-part position-by-position breakdown series, UW long snapper Peter Bowden discusses the Badgers' specialists.

Overview

Kicking hasn’t been an area of strength for the Badgers in recent years, with gaffes in the punting and field goal kicking games submarining chances at big-time wins. UW’s kicker spot was an open competition during fall camp, but Van Dyke appeared to pull ahead in early practices and was in the first PAT/field-goal unit during camp before a right-leg injury had him limited for about a week. He’s the starter if he’s healthy. He’s got more power in his kicks, but he missed his first collegiate field goal attempt. Van Dyke was the team’s kickoff specialist last season.

Collin Larsh

Collin Larsh (above) has been the Badgers kicker since the start of the 2019 season, going 17 of 25 on field goals in his career. He’s 15 of 18 on tries inside 40 yards and 2 of 7 from 40 or longer, and he has made all but one of 77 point-after attempts.

Senior Collin Larsh and sophomore Jack Van Dyke describe how they're approaching the battle for the starting kicking role during spring practice.

Andy Vujnovich had five punts of more than 50 yards last season, but his average of 41.6 yards per attempt was dragged down by a number of shanks. He repeatedly has stated that his goal is consistency, and a more stable year from him would be a boost considering the premium UW puts on winning the field-position battle.

The kick-return game was solid last season, finishing fourth in the Big Ten. Devin Chandler could provide a spark in that role with his speed, but he was battling with fellow receivers Stephan Bracey, Danny Davis and Jack Dunn for the role. UW didn’t get much from its punt-return unit last season, averaging 2.9 yards per try. Dunn’s increased role in the offense and the need to keep him healthy may have contributed to that. Coaches trust his hands, so he could be the deep man when UW is anticipating a fair catch. The Badgers consistently had two returners lined up during fall camp, so there is plenty of opportunity for a rotation of players.

Despite their kicking woes, the Badgers earned a 82.8 special teams grade from Pro Football Focus, second-best in the Big Ten and 22nd overall in the FBS. That’s a testament to the UW coverage teams, which have been consistently good under coach Paul Chryst.

Ready to make a leap

Devin Chandler - Fall practice

Chandler (above) in the return game has a chance to be a game-breaker. It’s also a good position to get him game-speed touches if the opportunities aren’t there on offense behind more experienced receivers.

Looking ahead

Van Dyke will have three more years of eligibility after this season if he chooses to use them. If he’s able to be an effective scorer, UW may have its placekicking position handled for the near future.

The number

132 | Per Pro Football Focus, safety Tyler Mais played 132 snaps on special teams last season — 37 on punt coverage, 34 apiece on kickoff and punt return, and 27 on kick return — to lead UW.

Check out the State Journal's coverage of Wisconsin Badgers spring football practices

Stories, videos and podcasts covered all the action and news from UW football spring practices. 

Paul Chryst preps new staff as Badgers open spring practices
College Football
topical alert

Paul Chryst preps new staff as Badgers open spring practices

  • Colten Bartholomew | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

Badgers’ head coach Paul Chryst on Monday shared eagerness both for his new group of coaches and for returning to the practice field with his players.

Badgers' body changes outnumber position changes on spring football roster
College Football
topical alert

Badgers' body changes outnumber position changes on spring football roster

  • Colten Bartholomew | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

Weight jumps and dips, new numbers and new COVID protocols: Here's what you need to know. 

Jim Leonhard stayed with Badgers for players, to settle 'unfinished business'
College Football
topical alert

Jim Leonhard stayed with Badgers for players, to settle 'unfinished business'

  • Colten Bartholomew | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

"I love this group of kids and I want to continue to develop them. And with COVID being the way it was last year, I’d have felt a specific way about myself having left after that season," Leonhard said.

Red Zone podcast: What does Barry Alvarez's retirement mean for Wisconsin athletics?
College Football
topical alert

Red Zone podcast: What does Barry Alvarez's retirement mean for Wisconsin athletics?

  • Colten Bartholomew | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

State Journal beat reporters Colten Bartholomew, Todd Milewski and Jim Polzin get together over Zoom for a special episode dedicated to the im…

Badgers QBs taking holistic approach under Paul Chryst
College Football
topical alert

Badgers QBs taking holistic approach under Paul Chryst

  • Colten Bartholomew | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

UW quarterbacks say Badgers head coach Paul Chryst's conversational approach is deepening their understanding of system. 

Matt Henningsen gives Badgers intelligence, experience on its defensive line
College Football
topical alert

Matt Henningsen gives Badgers intelligence, experience on its defensive line

  • Colten Bartholomew | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

After a bicep tear ended his 2020 season early, UW senior defensive end Matt Henningsen is making his voice heard on and off the field.

Barry Alvarez's influence, legacy cemented in Badgers football
College Football
topical alert

Barry Alvarez's influence, legacy cemented in Badgers football

  • Colten Bartholomew | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

"For Wisconsin football and Wisconsin athletics in general, he's put the ‘W’ on the map.”

Badgers hoping QB Graham Mertz experiences second-year bump
College Football
topical alert

Badgers hoping QB Graham Mertz experiences second-year bump

  • Colten Bartholomew | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

Once it was over, Graham Mertz took time to reflect after his first college football season as a starter.

Logan Bruss embraces leadership role on Badgers' offensive line
College Football
topical alert

Logan Bruss embraces leadership role on Badgers' offensive line

  • Colten Bartholomew | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

“Every time you get to your senior year, you kind of feel a responsibility that it’s kind of your time to take over the reins,” Logan Bruss said. 

Red Zone podcast: How will UW replace Barry Alvarez? Plus, spring football in full swing
College sports
topical alert

Red Zone podcast: How will UW replace Barry Alvarez? Plus, spring football in full swing

  • Colten Bartholomew | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

State Journal beat reporters Colten Bartholomew and Jim Polzin get together over Zoom and discuss Barry Alvarez’s retirement ceremony, the sea…

Why coaches and teammates say Badgers outside linebacker Aaron Witt is 'built different'
College Football
topical alert

Why coaches and teammates say Badgers outside linebacker Aaron Witt is 'built different'

  • Colten Bartholomew | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

“Man, Witt’s a dog,” sophomore Nick Herbig said. “He doesn't always get his job done in the prettiest way, but he gets his job done. No matter what, he’s scrapping, clawing, he's fighting every rep."

4 observations from the Badgers' first open spring football practice
College Football
topical alert

4 observations from the Badgers' first open spring football practice

  • Colten Bartholomew | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

“You want the ability for a lot of guys to get reps. And the first thing to go is the number of reps when you don't have (healthy players), or those guys that need the reps aren't practicing," UW coach Paul Chryst said.

Cancer bouts give Badgers RB coach Gary Brown greater perspective
College Football
topical alert

Cancer bouts give Badgers RB coach Gary Brown greater perspective

  • Colten Bartholomew | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

“What I do is special, whether it's in the NFL or college or wherever, every day is a gift and every day is special," Badgers RB coach Gary Brown told reporters. 

4 spring practice observations: Young Badgers making most of valuable reps
College Football
topical alert

4 spring practice observations: Young Badgers making most of valuable reps

  • Colten Bartholomew | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

At UW’s second open practice of the spring on Tuesday, a handful of young players showed promise and might be carving out paths to playing time.

Tatum Grass pushes for bigger role among Badgers' inside linebackers
College Football
topical alert

Tatum Grass pushes for bigger role among Badgers' inside linebackers

  • Colten Bartholomew | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

Making headway and earning reps at inside linebacker for the loaded Badgers is a difficult task, but sophomore Tatum Grass was able to do that last season despite being a redshirt freshman walk-on and still new to the position.

'Just panicking': Badgers LB Maema Njongmeta details heart health scare he faced last season
College Football
topical alert

'Just panicking': Badgers LB Maema Njongmeta details heart health scare he faced last season

  • Colten Bartholomew | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

Following a COVID-19 diagnosis, sophomore linebacker Maema Njongmeta's cardiac testing revealed an effusion. 

Red Zone podcast: Badgers TE Jake Ferguson joins the show, plus a mailbag
College Football
topical alert

Red Zone podcast: Badgers TE Jake Ferguson joins the show, plus a mailbag

  • Colten Bartholomew | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

Jake Ferguson breaks down why he returned to Wisconsin, the dynamics of the tight end meeting room, what he makes fun of coach Mickey Turner about, how veterans get through spring practices.

Badgers tight end Jack Eschenbach finding confidence, niche in crowded position group
College Football
topical alert

Badgers tight end Jack Eschenbach finding confidence, niche in crowded position group

  • Colten Bartholomew | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

Improvements as a blocker and his first big play in college have junior tight end Jack Eschenbach ready for a breakout 2021 season. 

4 observations as Badgers spring practices pass the halfway point
College Football
topical alert

4 observations as Badgers spring practices pass the halfway point

  • Colten Bartholomew | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

Chimere Dike showed big-play ability, tight ends were all over the field and Leo Chenal shined at the Badgers' ninth spring practice. 

Dean Engram, Alexander Smith vying for Badgers' No. 3 corner spot
College Football
topical alert

Dean Engram, Alexander Smith vying for Badgers' No. 3 corner spot

  • Colten Bartholomew | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

Dean Engram and Alexander Smith have earned most of their playing time the past three seasons on special teams units.

Hank Poteat's coaching a hit with Badgers cornerbacks
College Football
topical alert

Hank Poteat's coaching a hit with Badgers cornerbacks

  • Colten Bartholomew | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

“He told us that he wanted corners that played with a dog mentality. He just want dogs out there on the island," Badgers junior Alexander Smith said of  new cornerbacks coach Hank Poteat. 

Unfinished business fuels Wisconsin wide receiver veterans Danny Davis and Kendric Pryor
College Football
topical alert

Unfinished business fuels Wisconsin wide receiver veterans Danny Davis and Kendric Pryor

  • Colten Bartholomew | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

The Badgers passing offense could be "explosive" if UW's top wide receivers can stay healthy this season. 

Red Zone podcast: CBs Faion Hicks and Caesar Williams join the show!
College Football
topical alert

Red Zone podcast: CBs Faion Hicks and Caesar Williams join the show!

  • Colten Bartholomew | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

State Journal beat reporters Colten Bartholomew and Jim Polzin get together over Zoom for a special episode of the show: UW senior cornerbacks…

Badgers kicker battle between Collin Larsh and Jack Van Dyke will continue through fall camp
College Football
topical alert

Badgers kicker battle between Collin Larsh and Jack Van Dyke will continue through fall camp

  • Colten Bartholomew | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

A look at how special teams coach Chris Haering will choose a starting kicker, plus new on the return units and long-snapper position. 

Observations from a strange Badgers spring football practice
College Football
topical alert

Observations from a strange Badgers spring football practice

  • Colten Bartholomew | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

The offense lacked same crispness it has had in other practice sessions. 

Versatility a sure way for Badgers safeties to catch Jim Leonard's eye
College Football
topical alert

Versatility a sure way for Badgers safeties to catch Jim Leonard's eye

  • Colten Bartholomew | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

"The age of football that we're in with all the spread, all the RPO, you can create some issues," Jim Leonhard said of using his safeties at different positions. 

Jack Dunn, Maema Njongmeta mix it up and other observations from a physical Wisconsin Badgers spring football practice
College Football
topical alert

Jack Dunn, Maema Njongmeta mix it up and other observations from a physical Wisconsin Badgers spring football practice

  • Colten Bartholomew | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

Defenders and ball-carriers weren’t shy about laying a solid hit on a teammate during 11-on-11 portions of Tuesday's spring practice.

Red Zone podcast: Spring practice wrap-up and the Alando Tucker situation
College Football
topical alert

Red Zone podcast: Spring practice wrap-up and the Alando Tucker situation

  • Colten Bartholomew | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

State Journal beat reporters Colten Bartholomew and Jim Polzin get together over Zoom and discuss the news coming from Badgers football spring…

7 things we learned and 3 we didn't from Wisconsin Badgers spring football practices
College Football
topical alert

7 things we learned and 3 we didn't from Wisconsin Badgers spring football practices

  • Colten Bartholomew | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

Who made the biggest impressions for the Badgers this spring? Who made the biggest leaps from last fall? What questions remain? State Journal beat reporter Colten Bartholomew breaks it down.

Team chemistry the most important result from Badgers spring football practices
College Football
topical alert

Team chemistry the most important result from Badgers spring football practices

  • Colten Bartholomew | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

“The first thing when we got back that we talked about was just being a team again,” sophomore quarterback Graham Mertz said.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics