Badgers roster breakdown: Kicking a concern as Wisconsin works to squeeze more out of special teams

As the University of Wisconsin football team prepares to kick off the 2021 season, the Wisconsin State Journal is offering an unprecedented inside look at this year's roster.
From players breaking down their teammates' performances in camp and what to expect this season, to beat reporter Colten Bartholomew sharing his expertise on key position battles and players to watch, we've got Badgers fans covered.
In the final installment of our 11-part position-by-position breakdown series, UW long snapper Peter Bowden discusses the Badgers' specialists as we take an in-depth look at the special teams:
Depth chart
Kicker
Projected starter — Ht.; Wt.; Yr.; Hometown
Jack Van Dyke — 6-5; 215; So.; Neenah, Wis.
Backups
Collin Larsh — 5-10; 194; Sr.; Marshall, Wis.
Gavin Meyers — 6-1; 190; Redshirt Fr.; Oshkosh, Wis.
Nate Van Zelst — 5-11; 189; Fr.; Glenview, Ill.
Punter
Projected starter — Ht.; Wt.; Yr.; Hometown
Andy Vujnovich — 6-3; 230; Sr.; Columbus, Wis.
Backups
Conor Schlichting — 6-2; 237; Sr.; Madison, Wis.
Gavin Meyers — 6-1; 190; Redshirt Fr.; Oshkosh, Wis.
Long snapper
Projected starter — Ht.; Wt.; Yr.; Hometown
Peter Bowden — 6-2; 230; So.; San Diego
Backup
Zach Zei — 6-2; 214; Fr.; Arlington Heights, Ill.
Punt returner
Projected starter — Ht.; Wt.; Yr.; Hometown
Devin Chandler — 6-0; 178; Redshirt Fr.; Huntersville, N.C.
Backups
Jack Dunn — 5-7; 176; Sr.; Madison, Wis.
Danny Davis — 6-0; 196; Sr.; Springfield, Ohio
Kick returner
Projected starter — Ht.; Wt.; Yr.; Hometown
Devin Chandler — 6-0; 178; Redshirt Fr.; Huntersville, N.C.
Backups
Stephan Bracey — 5-10; 184; So.; Grand Rapids, Mich.
Teammate's take
Overview
Kicking hasn’t been an area of strength for the Badgers in recent years, with gaffes in the punting and field goal kicking games submarining chances at big-time wins. UW’s kicker spot was an open competition during fall camp, but Van Dyke appeared to pull ahead in early practices and was in the first PAT/field-goal unit during camp before a right-leg injury had him limited for about a week. He’s the starter if he’s healthy. He’s got more power in his kicks, but he missed his first collegiate field goal attempt. Van Dyke was the team’s kickoff specialist last season.
Collin Larsh (above) has been the Badgers kicker since the start of the 2019 season, going 17 of 25 on field goals in his career. He’s 15 of 18 on tries inside 40 yards and 2 of 7 from 40 or longer, and he has made all but one of 77 point-after attempts.
Andy Vujnovich had five punts of more than 50 yards last season, but his average of 41.6 yards per attempt was dragged down by a number of shanks. He repeatedly has stated that his goal is consistency, and a more stable year from him would be a boost considering the premium UW puts on winning the field-position battle.
The kick-return game was solid last season, finishing fourth in the Big Ten. Devin Chandler could provide a spark in that role with his speed, but he was battling with fellow receivers Stephan Bracey, Danny Davis and Jack Dunn for the role. UW didn’t get much from its punt-return unit last season, averaging 2.9 yards per try. Dunn’s increased role in the offense and the need to keep him healthy may have contributed to that. Coaches trust his hands, so he could be the deep man when UW is anticipating a fair catch. The Badgers consistently had two returners lined up during fall camp, so there is plenty of opportunity for a rotation of players.
Despite their kicking woes, the Badgers earned a 82.8 special teams grade from Pro Football Focus, second-best in the Big Ten and 22nd overall in the FBS. That’s a testament to the UW coverage teams, which have been consistently good under coach Paul Chryst.
Ready to make a leap
Chandler (above) in the return game has a chance to be a game-breaker. It’s also a good position to get him game-speed touches if the opportunities aren’t there on offense behind more experienced receivers.
Looking ahead
Van Dyke will have three more years of eligibility after this season if he chooses to use them. If he’s able to be an effective scorer, UW may have its placekicking position handled for the near future.
The number
132 | Per Pro Football Focus, safety Tyler Mais played 132 snaps on special teams last season — 37 on punt coverage, 34 apiece on kickoff and punt return, and 27 on kick return — to lead UW.
