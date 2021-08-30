Badgers roster breakdown: Jack Sanborn, Leo Chenal powering an inside linebacker group primed for a big year

Leo Chenal (above right) earned reps as a freshman in 2019 with overwhelming power and willingness to hit, and he backed up that with an even better showing as a sophomore. He was second on the team in tackles and led UW in sacks, blitzing up the middle and blowing up running backs trying to get in his way. He plays at or near top speed every second he’s on the field, and his play recognition got better as the season went on. He could be in for a massive season if he stays healthy.

Maema Njongmeta started showing he was gaining confidence in his knowledge of the scheme and putting his athletic gifts on display this spring. Like Chenal, he’s a big, strong, fast linebacker who can be disruptive when he puts everything together. It’ll be hard for anyone to take snaps away from Chenal and Sanborn, but he could earn reps by making plays throughout camp.

Mike Maskalunas is a steady backup if Chenal or Sanborn miss any time, and position coach Bob Bostad said he was like a second coach on the field during spring practices. Tatum Grass has been earning his stripes on special teams and in practice over the past two seasons, and he will be in the running for the second-team unit.