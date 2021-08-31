Badgers roster breakdown: Diverse group of outside linebackers offers Wisconsin plenty of options

Peterson might have the most raw power of any player at the position, regardless of age, and he’s stood out this fall with how quickly he’s earned second- and third-team reps. Bollers keeps a low center of gravity and shows good bend when he has an angle around a blocker.

Defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard and position coach Bobby April have a lot of talent and body types to work with in this group, so they should be able to mix and match pairings throughout the season to take advantage of different matchups. The extra work members of this group have done on their pass-rush get-offs hopefully will pay dividends this season, and the Badgers won’t have to rely on blitzes from their inside linebackers for pressure as they did last season.

Ready to make a leap

Herbig spent a good portion of his summer training with his brother, Philadelphia Eagles guard Nate Herbig, and other NFL linemen. That experience opened his eyes to the level he wants to get to and the kind of moves he’ll need to develop to get there. His effort is unquestioned, but pairing that with more knowledge of leverage and how to use his physical tools should make him pop this season.

Looking ahead