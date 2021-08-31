 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Badgers roster breakdown: Diverse group of outside linebackers offers Wisconsin plenty of options
0 Comments
topical alert
UW POSITION PREVIEW | OUTSIDE LINEBACKERS

Badgers roster breakdown: Diverse group of outside linebackers offers Wisconsin plenty of options

From the Badgers roster breakdown: Everything you need to know about every position on Wisconsin's football team series
  • 0
Noah Burks - UW vs. Minnesota

Badgers outside linebacker Noah Burks brings down Golden Gophers quarterback Tanner Morgan in the second half of UW's 20-17 overtime victory over rival Minnesota on Dec. 19, 2020, at Camp Randall Stadium. Burks is looking to make more big plays in 2021 after taking advantage of another year of eligibility.

 ANDY MANIS, ASSOCIATED PRESS ARCHIVES

As the University of Wisconsin football team prepares to kick off the 2021 season, the Wisconsin State Journal is offering an unprecedented inside look at this year's roster.

From players breaking down their teammates' performances in camp and what to expect this season, to beat reporter Colten Bartholomew sharing his expertise on key position battles and players to watch, we've got Badgers fans covered.

In the eighth part of our position-by-position breakdown series, UW offensive lineman Tyler Beach discusses the Badgers' outside linebackers as we take an in-depth look at the group:

Depth chart

Projected starters — Ht.; Wt.; Yr.; Hometown

Noah Burks — 6-2; 245; Sr.; Carmel, Ind.

Nick Herbig — 6-2; 227; So.; Kauai, Hawaii

Key backups

Spencer Lytle — 6-2; 230; So.; Redondo Beach, Calif.

C.J. Goetz — 6-3; 243; Jr.; Muskego, Wis.

Marty Strey — 6-2; 234; Jr.; Sun Prairie, Wis.

Aaron Witt — 6-6; 249; So.; Winona, Minn.

The rest

Ayo Adebogun — 6-2; 214; Fr.; Mequon, Wis.

T.J. Bollers — 6-2; 258; Fr.; Tiffin, Iowa

Izayah Green-May — 6-6; 234; Sr.; Bolingbrook, Ill.

Kaden Johnson — 6-2; 233; Redshirt Fr.; St. Paul, Minn.

Riley Nowakowski — 6-1; 244; Redshirt Fr.; Milwaukee

Darryl Peterson — 6-1; 247; Fr.; Akron, Ohio

Teammate's take

In the eighth part of the Wisconsin State Journal's position-by-position breakdown series, UW offensive lineman Tyler Beach discusses the Badgers' outside linebackers.

Overview

Noah Burks - UW vs. Michigan

Much like the defensive line, the Badgers’ outside linebackers were just fine a season ago. But "just fine" isn’t what’s expected out of this group. UW’s defense is designed for these players to win on the edge and cause havoc for quarterbacks, but only four of the team’s 11 sacks were recorded by outside linebackers last season.

Noah Burks (above) may never be the pass rusher that Zack Baun developed into, but his knowledge of the system and his role in it make him a playmaker. He’s consistently in the right position to make plays, and that’s something he wants to capitalize on more in 2021 after taking advantage of another year of eligibility.

Nick Herbig - UW vs. Minnesota

Nick Herbig (above) made his way into the starting lineup as a freshman with relentless effort and a quickness off the edge that set him apart. Getting a full offseason under his belt should help him develop more moves and countermoves to use against Big Ten tackles — almost all of his disruptive plays in the backfield came off speed rushes on the outside, not after engaging and beating a blocker. He could be in for an eye-popping season if he can add those elements to his game.

After battling a leg injury last year, Spencer Lytle stood out in spring and hit the ground running in fall camp. He’ll be a factor in the rotation, especially if Burks isn’t producing as a pass rusher. C.J. Goetz provides a big body and is one of the tougher players to move in this group. Aaron Witt tallied a strip-sack in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl and was having a good spring until a leg injury sidelined him for the latter half of those practices. Witt was out at the start of fall camp and it’s yet to be seen how much the time off put him behind in his progression. But the tall, long-armed rusher has a high motor and solid hand-fighting technique to help him get to quarterbacks.

The freshmen in this group include some of the best recruits in the 2021 class, like T.J. Bollers and Darryl Peterson. They may need some seasoning to be a factor on defense, especially when they have to play in space, but both have shown positives as rushers.

Peterson might have the most raw power of any player at the position, regardless of age, and he’s stood out this fall with how quickly he’s earned second- and third-team reps. Bollers keeps a low center of gravity and shows good bend when he has an angle around a blocker.

Defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard and position coach Bobby April have a lot of talent and body types to work with in this group, so they should be able to mix and match pairings throughout the season to take advantage of different matchups. The extra work members of this group have done on their pass-rush get-offs hopefully will pay dividends this season, and the Badgers won’t have to rely on blitzes from their inside linebackers for pressure as they did last season.

Ready to make a leap

Herbig spent a good portion of his summer training with his brother, Philadelphia Eagles guard Nate Herbig, and other NFL linemen. That experience opened his eyes to the level he wants to get to and the kind of moves he’ll need to develop to get there. His effort is unquestioned, but pairing that with more knowledge of leverage and how to use his physical tools should make him pop this season.

Badger players Collin Wilder, Graham Mertz, Kayden Lyles, Keeanu Benton, Logan Bruss, Nick Herbig and Caesar Williams fill you in on what Graham Mertz merchandise they own.

Looking ahead

UW has recruited well at this position, which makes sense as prep stars have seen what Leonhard’s scheme allows for outside linebackers to do. Bollers and Johnson soon could be the stars of this spot, but the Badgers also have intriguing prospects like Peterson and Ayo Adebogun in tow. It’ll be a race to see who develops the fastest to earn playing time, and it should quickly restock the position with talent.

The number

12 | Total hurries on a combined 277 pass-rush snaps by Noah Burks and Nick Herbig, per Pro Football Focus.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics