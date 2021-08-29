 Skip to main content
Badgers roster breakdown: Defensive line aiming for greater impact behind Keeanu Benton's interior attack
UW POSITION PREVIEW | DEFENSIVE LINE

Badgers roster breakdown: Defensive line aiming for greater impact behind Keeanu Benton's interior attack

From the Badgers roster breakdown: Everything you need to know about every position on Wisconsin's football team series
Keeanu Benton

Wisconsin nose tackle Keeanu Benton, right, runs through drills with Bryson Williams during practice Aug. 10 at Camp Randall Stadium.

 KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL

As the University of Wisconsin football team prepares to kick off the 2021 season, the Wisconsin State Journal is offering an unprecedented inside look at this year's roster.

From players breaking down their teammates' performances in camp and what to expect this season, to beat reporter Colten Bartholomew sharing his expertise on key position battles and players to watch, we've got Badgers fans covered.

In the sixth part of our position-by-position breakdown series, UW offensive lineman Tyler Beach discusses this year's defensive linemen as we take an in-depth look at the group:

Depth chart

Projected starters (Nose, Ends) — Ht.; Wt.; Yr.; Hometown

Keeanu Benton — 6-4; 317; Jr.; Janesville, Wis.

Matt Henningsen — 6-3; 291; Sr.; Menomonee Falls, Wis.

Isaiah Mullens — 6-4; 297; Jr.; Columbus, Ohio

Key backups

Bryson Williams — 6-2; 291; Sr.; Lincoln, Neb.

Rodas Johnson — 6-2; 286; So.; Columbus, Ohio

Gio Paez — 6-3; 310; So.; Los Angeles

James Thompson Jr. — 6-5; 290; Redshirt Fr.; Cincinnati

Isaac Townsend — 6-5; 275; So.; Arvada, Colo.

Cade McDonald — 6-6; 278; Redshirt Fr.; Houlton, Wis.

The rest

Michael Balistreri — 6-4; 276; Sr.; Grafton, Wis.

Tommy Brunner — 6-3; 254; So.; Milwaukee

Mike Jarvis — 6-4; 274; Fr.; Medford, N.J.

Teammate's take

In the sixth part of the Wisconsin State Journal's position-by-position breakdown series, UW offensive lineman Tyler Beach discusses this year's defensive linemen.

Overview

The Badgers were solid on the defensive line last season, but that performance didn’t turn into tackles for loss or sacks. UW had just four of its 36 TFLs and two of its 11 sacks come from defensive linemen in 2020. Senior Isaiahh Loudermilk had 2½ TFLs and two sacks before getting drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the fifth round of the NFL draft.

UW’s scheme isn’t always designed for defensive linemen to make those plays behind the line and 70% of the team’s snaps were played in nickel last season, meaning only two linemen were on the field. But defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard repeatedly has said more production is expected out of this group.

“We're trying to expand the roles that they have, put them in the best position to win, rather than just saying, ‘This is your job and we're going to play around you,’” Leonhard said this spring.

Keeanu Benton - Justin Fields sack

Wisconsin defensive lineman Keeanu Benton sacks Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields during their 2019 game in Columbus, Ohio.

Keeanu Benton (above) has been a force on the interior since joining the team in 2019, but the amount of nickel the defense has played has limited his ability to impact games. He started training camp with the top group of linemen in nickel, and if he can provide more interior pressure, it’ll lighten the pass-rush load asked of the inside linebackers. He could be a bowling ball on stunts who draws a lot of attention.

Bryson Williams has battled through numerous leg and knee injuries in his UW career and has been mostly a backup since getting hurt against South Florida to start the 2019 season. He has been dedicated to a better diet that helped him shed nearly 40 pounds over the last year before bulking up for the season, and position coach Ross Kolodziej said he’s the quickest he’s seen him.

Matt Henningsen

UW defensive end Matt Henningsen sacks Northwestern's  Hunter Johnson during the teams' 2019 game at Camp Randall Stadium. 

Getting Matt Henningsen (above) back from a torn biceps will add an experienced playmaker to the front. How Henningsen takes advantage of starter’s snaps after being a rotation player over the past two seasons will be something to watch, but his combination of quick feet and upper body strength make him a tough player to block one-on-one.

Isaiah Mullens and Rodas Johnson both are big-bodied athletes who bring speed off the edge and are strong enough to take on double teams. They may form a rotation with Henningsen similar to the Loudermilk-Henningsen-Garrett Rand trio that worked well over the past two seasons.

Isaac Townsend, a transfer from Oregon, quickly integrated himself with the Badgers in summer workouts. He’s one of the fastest players in the front seven, but being limited by injury early in camp may have delayed his chances to start the season in the rotation.

Matt Henningesen, James Thompson Jr.

Some of the young talent at the position is still raw, but James Thompson Jr. (above left) — coming off a season-ending Achilles injury — had a strong camp and could find his way into the second unit.

Leonhard and Kolodziej, who’s in his first year in the role, ideally will be able to rotate players across the line to keep them fresh, something Leonhard has emphasized at almost every level of the defense.

State Journal beat reporter Colten Bartholomew and columnist Jim Polzin get together to talk Paul Chryst’s confidence in the Badgers, some thoughts on training camp, Top 25 polls, and break down UW’s offensive and defensive lines.

Ready to make a leap

Thompson showed coaches enough last year in practice to earn reps late in the blowout win against Michigan, but he injured his right knee in that game. His long arms help him separate from blockers and he has good stop-and-start quickness. He was able to participate in the Badgers’ summer workouts after missing the spring, and he’s shown good burst off the line in fall camp.

Looking ahead

With an older group, UW will need to stock up some recruits in the next two cycles to be ready for the current players’ departures. Mike Jarvis was the only defensive end prospect brought into the 2021 class. UW has a verbal commitment from Curtis Neal, likely the nose tackle of the future, in the 2022 class as well.

The number

15 | Pressures last season by defensive linemen on the roster in 2021, per Pro Football Focus.

