Badgers roster breakdown: Defensive line aiming for greater impact behind Keeanu Benton's interior attack

“We're trying to expand the roles that they have, put them in the best position to win, rather than just saying, ‘This is your job and we're going to play around you,’” Leonhard said this spring.

Keeanu Benton (above) has been a force on the interior since joining the team in 2019, but the amount of nickel the defense has played has limited his ability to impact games. He started training camp with the top group of linemen in nickel, and if he can provide more interior pressure, it’ll lighten the pass-rush load asked of the inside linebackers. He could be a bowling ball on stunts who draws a lot of attention.

Bryson Williams has battled through numerous leg and knee injuries in his UW career and has been mostly a backup since getting hurt against South Florida to start the 2019 season. He has been dedicated to a better diet that helped him shed nearly 40 pounds over the last year before bulking up for the season, and position coach Ross Kolodziej said he’s the quickest he’s seen him.

Getting Matt Henningsen (above) back from a torn biceps will add an experienced playmaker to the front. How Henningsen takes advantage of starter’s snaps after being a rotation player over the past two seasons will be something to watch, but his combination of quick feet and upper body strength make him a tough player to block one-on-one.