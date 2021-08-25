 Skip to main content
Badgers roster breakdown: Backfield has been bolstered by new additions but staying healthy will be key
UW POSITION PREVIEW | RUNNING BACKS & FULLBACKS

Badgers roster breakdown: Backfield has been bolstered by new additions but staying healthy will be key

From the Badgers roster breakdown: Everything you need to know about every position on Wisconsin's football team series
Jalen Berger - UW vs. Indiana

Badgers running back Jalen Berger finished with 301 yards on 60 carries in four games as a true freshman last season. 

 STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

As the University of Wisconsin football team prepares to kick off the 2021 season, the Wisconsin State Journal is offering an unprecedented inside look at this year's roster.

From players breaking down their teammates' performances in camp and what to expect this season, to beat reporter Colten Bartholomew sharing his expertise on key position battles and players to watch, we've got Badgers fans covered.

In the second part of our position-by-position breakdown series, UW linebacker Noah Burks discusses this year's backfield as we take an in-depth look at the running backs and fullbacks:

Depth chart

Running backs

Projected starter — Ht.; Wt.; Yr.; Hometown

Jalen Berger — 6-0; 203; Redshirt; Fr.; Newark, N.J.

Key backups

Chez Mellusi — 5-11; 204; Jr.; Naples, Fla.

Isaac Guerendo — 6-0; 219; Jr.; Clayton, Ind.

Braelon Allen — 6-2; 238; Fr.; Fond du Lac, Wis.

The rest

Jackson Acker — 6-1; 229; Fr.; Madison, Wis.

Grover Bortolotti —  5-9; 188; Fr.; Whitefish Bay, Wis.

Loyal Crawford — 5-11; 195; Fr.; Eau Claire, Wis.

Julius Davis — 5-10; 201; So.; Menomonee Falls, Wis.

Antwan Roberts — 6-1; 195; Fr.; Hendersonville, Tenn.

Brady Schipper — 5-11; 205; Jr.; Stoughton, Wis.

Fullbacks

Projected starter

John Chenal — 6-2; 256; Sr.; Grantsburg, Wis.

Key backup

Quan Easterling — 6-3; 239; So.; Akron, Ohio

Teammate's take

In the second part of the Wisconsin State Journal's position-by-position preview series, outside linebacker Noah Burks offers his take on how UW's backfield is shaping up.

Overview

Jalen Berger - UW fall pracitce

Arguably no position at UW had more to prove and more snaps to be earned during training camp than tailback. Jalen Berger (above) returns as the leading rusher and showed bursts of speed and more patience than expected from a true freshman. He was limited to four games but averaged 5 yards per carry.

Hopes are high that the former four-star recruit will be able to provide more explosive plays in the run game — UW averaged 4.9 yards per play on the ground last season, its lowest mark since 2004.

Berger seemed to instantly have the feel for allowing blockers to work in front of him before firing through the hole. Allowing his blockers to get to the second level and creating lanes into the secondary is the next step for both Berger and the running game.

However, the running back job might not be Berger’s alone.

Chez Mellusi - UW fall practice

The Badgers hit the transfer market to bring in Chez Mellusi (above) from Clemson. Mellusi, also a former four-star recruit, was used sparingly for the Tigers behind first-round NFL draft pick Travis Etienne. He showed both rushing and receiving skills at Clemson, and having more speed to dump the ball off to will help the quarterback room and challenge defenses in ways the Badgers haven’t in recent seasons.

UW will run more between-the-tackles concepts than Mellusi was accustomed to with the Tigers, whose bread-and-butter was off-tackle runs and using their superior speed to attack the edge. What will be most interesting to watch is how Mellusi adjusts to direct handoffs as opposed to the run-pass option style Clemson used. He’s looked comfortable in training camp in UW’s more traditional system, but seeing that transfer to the game field is key.

His influence as someone who’s been to the College Football Playoff national championship game already has set the tone for how the young group needs to prepare.

Braelon Allen - UW fall practice

Fans are clamoring to see how quickly 17-year-old freshman Braelon Allen (above) can put his otherworldly workouts to use. Once projected as a defensive player, the Badgers moved Allen to the backfield after a sensational junior year as a running back for Fond du Lac, which earned him Associated Press state player of the year honors. Allen’s reclassification to the 2021 class — meaning he should be a senior in high school this season — makes his likelihood of contributing right away a little more far-fetched, but he appears physically capable of just about anything a college tailback could be asked to do.

Isaac Guerendo could also be a factor at tailback if he can stay healthy, a constant battle for him throughout his college career. The way Paul Chryst and his staff talk about him, he’s clearly done things in practice that have turned heads, but that hasn’t translated to portions of practices reporters have seen.

Berger and Mellusi ideally become a dynamic 1-2 punch in the backfield and bolster the Badgers’ receiving threat out of the backfield. They could reach the heights of 2013, when UW had two 1,000-yard rushers, but it might be even more advantageous if they have 1,000-plus yards apiece split between the air and ground. If Guerendo stays healthy, he finally could become the big-play threat UW coaches have insisted he is for years.

With almost every available running back dealing with injuries during spring practices, the fullback group took a majority of those snaps at sessions open to reporters.

John Chenal - UW vs. Kent State 2019

John Chenal (above) likely won’t have to fill in at running back this fall after the additions in recruiting and the transfer market, but he showed this spring and over the last two seasons that he can be trusted to take the ball in short-yardage situations and churn out what’s needed.

With Chenal stepping into the starting role, one wouldn’t expect much to change production-wise for the Badgers. A deeper backfield allows him to be the blocking and short-yardage threat he can be.

If things work out as hoped at the tailback spot, the fullbacks won’t be asked to be as significant a factor in the passing game as Mason Stokke was last season.

Chenal and Quan Easterling don’t possess the speed Stokke did, but they’re bigger bodies and strong blockers leading through the hole.

Easterling has a bigger frame but can move his feet quickly to get the angle needed on a linebacker. He hasn’t see much action since arriving at UW, but he can be useful if called upon.

Backup tight ends may end up playing as fullbacks at times this season, something that could help add another receiving threat to challenge defenses.

How often fullbacks are used this season will be something to keep an eye on. If the receiving corps is healthy, the three wide receiver set could be the base of the offense, knocking fullbacks off the field.

Ready to make a leap

Jalen Berger already proved his abilities by earning the starting role over a pair of upperclassmen last season, but with more competition in the room and some experience on his side, he could cement his place as a starter if he can handle the increased workload.

Wouldn’t it be perfect for another New Jersey tailback to add to that legacy at UW?

Looking forward

Wisconsin running backs coach Gary Brown

Allen is the presumptive running back of the future, and position coach Gary Brown (above) says the change of direction and explosive movements he’s shown during camp indicate he’ll be a tough player to tackle.

But Allen was one of four running backs the Badgers brought into the 2021 class. Any reps in practice or games these freshmen get will help reload the position over the next two years. Look for someone like Jackson Acker to make an immediate contribution on special teams — there was talk during his recruitment that he could play on defense and he has the size and speed to be a successful kickoff and/or punt coverage ace.

As for fullbacks, Easterling is the only non-senior fullback on the roster, so the Badgers will need to convert a player to the spot this spring or at the very least by next fall. UW is one of the few holdouts in college football still utilizing a fullback, and Chryst doesn’t seem likely to do away with the role entirely like some of his coaching colleagues.

“We've been fortunate,” Chryst said. “Before Mason, it was Alec (Ingold) and before Alec, it was Derek Watt. … All the guys have gone on and play in the NFL. So it’d be pretty stupid of us not to use a fullback if we’ve got guys that are good enough to play in the NFL, right?

“I think any offense, defense, special teams, your scheme better be broad enough to be able to complement and use the players that you have and use them to the best of their abilities.”

The number

2 | Total fumbles by Badgers running backs in 2020 on 215 carries. Both were committed by graduated senior Garrett Groshek.

