Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor tries to avoid Central Michigan defensive back Da'Quaun Jamison in the first quarter of the Badgers' 61-0 win over the Chippewas Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium. Taylor finished with 102 yards and three scores on the ground while adding his third touchdown reception of the season.
Wisconsin wide receiver Quintez Cephus hauls in a 46-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Jack Coan (not pictured) in the second quarter of the Badgers' 61-0 win over the Central Michigan Chippewas on Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison.
Wisconsin fullback John Chenal tackles Central Michigan punter Brady Buell after Buell fumbled a punt attempt in the first quarter of the Badgers' 61-0 win over the Chippewas on Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison.
Wisconsin nose tackle Keeanu Benton tackles of Central Michigan running back Jonathan Ward in the first quarter of the Badgers' 61-0 win over the Chippewas on Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison.
Wisconsin wide receiver Danny Davis III is tackled by Central Michigan defensive backs Devonni Reed (5) and Norman Anderson in the first quarter of the Badgers' 61-0 win over the Chippewas on Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison.
Wisconsin quarterback Jack Coan passes to wide receiver Danny Davis III in the first quarter of the Badgers' 61-0 win over the Central Michigan Chippewas on Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison.
Wisconsin wide receiver Quintez Cephus is tackled by Central Michigan defensive back Brandon Brown in the first quarter of the Badgers' 61-0 win over the Chippewas on Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison.
