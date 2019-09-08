Jonathan Taylor - UW vs. Central Michigan

Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor tries to avoid Central Michigan defensive back Da'Quaun Jamison in the first quarter of the Badgers' 61-0 win over the Chippewas Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium. Taylor finished with 102 yards and three scores on the ground while adding his third touchdown reception of the season.

 STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL

The University of Wisconsin football team moved up three spots to No. 14 in this week’s Associated Press Top 25 poll.

The Badgers (2-0) cruised easily past the Central Michigan Chippewas 61-0 on Saturday afternoon in their homer opener at Camp Randall Stadium. UW has outscored its opponents 110-0 through two games after opening the season with a 49-0 victory at South Florida Aug. 30.

Photos: Wisconsin Badgers hammer Central Michigan Chippewas in home opener

Badgers 61, Chippewas 0
Badgers 61, Chippewas 0
Badgers 61, Chippewas 0
Badgers 61, Chippewas 0
Badgers 61, Chippewas 0

The Badgers' next game comes Sept. 21, when they host Michigan, which dropped three spots to No. 10 in Sunday's poll after holding off Army 24-21 in overtime Saturday.

UW is one of seven Big Ten teams in the poll: No. 6 Ohio State, No. 10 Michigan, No. 13 Penn State, No. 18 Michigan State, No. 19 Iowa and No. 21 Maryland.

Check out the complete AP Top 25 rankings below, with the teams' previous rankings in parentheses:

1. Clemson 2-0  (1)

2. Alabama 2-0 (2)

3. Georgia 2-0 (3)

4. LSU 2-0 (6)

5. Oklahoma 2-0 (4)

6. Ohio St. 2-0 (5)

7. Notre Dame 1-0 (8)

8. Auburn 2-0 (10)

9. Florida 2-0 (11)

10. Michigan 2-0 (7)

11. Utah 2-0 (13)

12. Texas 1-1 (9)

13. Penn St. 2-0 (15)

14. Wisconsin 2-0 (17)

15. Oregon 1-1 (16)

16. Texas A&M 1-1 (12)

17. UCF 2-0 (18)

18. Michigan St. 2-0 (19)

19. Iowa 2-0 (20)

20. Washington St. 2-0 (22)

21. Maryland 2-0 (NR)

22. Boise St. 2-0 (24)

23. Washington 1-1 (14)

24. Southern Cal 2-0 (NR)

25. Virginia 2-0 (NR)

Bucky!

