University of Wisconsin right tackle David Edwards will miss his second straight game with a left arm injury when the Badgers host Minnesota on Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium, as UW ruled the junior out on their updated injury report Friday.
Edwards suffered the injury during fall camp but played through the issue until last week's game at Purdue. Redshirt freshman Logan Bruss is expected to make his second career start at right tackle Saturday.
Quarterback Alex Hornibrook (concussion) remained questionable Friday after the junior missed the Badgers' previous two games. He sat out UW's loss at Northwestern on Oct. 27 with a concussion before suffering a second head injury the following week against Rutgers.
Running back Taiwan Deal (right leg) was removed from the injury report after being listed as questionable earlier in the week.