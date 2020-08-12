Badgers reschedule Southern Illinois for 2027 season

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

One of the canceled games for the University of Wisconsin football team this season has been rescheduled.

The Badgers will take on Southern Illinois on Sept. 4, 2027, which will either be the first or second game of that season. UW was supposed to face the Salukis on Sept. 12 of this year, but that game was canceled due to the Big Ten Conference’s decision to only play conference games. The conference decided Tuesday to cancel the football season this fall, with hopes to play in the spring.

UW was set to pay SIU $500,000 for this year’s game. The guarantee for the 2027 matchup is $625,000, according to SIU’s news release, the largest guarantee in the Salukis' history.

"I'd like to commend the administration at Wisconsin for diligently working with us to find a suitable replacement date and fair compensation," SIU athletic director Liz Jarnigan said in the release. "Guarantee games are a critical source of revenue for our department, and our players, coaches and fans always look forward to the challenge of playing an elite program like Wisconsin."

It will be the first meeting between the Badgers and the Salukis, an FCS program in the Missouri Valley Football Conference.

