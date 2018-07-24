CHICAGO -- Only two short years ago, some University of Wisconsin players felt the need to defend themselves against those who doubted their team's potential.
The overarching narrative of the Badgers' 2016 preseason centered around a down year in which they would fail to cope with an overwhelmingly difficult schedule and do little else outside of qualifying for a middling bowl game.
UW defeated LSU to open that season and hasn't been ranked outside the top 11 in the Associated Press poll since. The Badgers compiled a 24-4 record the past two years, won two New Year's Six bowl games, narrowly missed out on multiple Big Ten titles and came one drive from securing a spot in the 2017 College Football Playoff.
In this month's Cleveland.com preseason survey, 13 of 28 media members picked UW to win the Big Ten, and 14 believe the Badgers will make the playoffs. A number of early preseason polls peg them to begin the season in the top five.
The respect that the Badgers thought they deserved in 2016 has belatedly arrived. And if the past two years taught them anything, it's that it doesn't matter at all.
"A lot of the guys that are playing now were a part of very differing storylines going into (previous) seasons," said UW coach Paul Chryst, speaking Tuesday at Big Ten Media Days. "They should know that nothing matters what's being said outside. It's what you do with your opportunity.
"There's a lot of storylines, but nothing's happened yet."
While UW continues waiting for its first fall camp practice Aug. 2 or its first game against Western Kentucky on Aug. 31, the hype won't be as patient.
The Badgers simply call it noise, and while some players felt slighted by it two years ago, the goal was and always is to block it out. Offensive lineman Michael Deiter said it's actually easier to ignore praise entering a season of optimism, rather than criticisms that accompany a perceived off year.
"I think it's tougher to block it out when it's bad, when people are saying you're not going to have a successful season," Deiter said. "I think it's always something you acknowledge and pay attention to to a point. It should never change the way you approach your work and the way you approach the weight room and practice, the way you interact with teammates. Because at the end of the day, your approach should be the same it's been every other season, whether the media said you were really good or not."
The Badgers enter the year with questions in their secondary and defensive line groups but boast an impressive linebacking corps and could fulfill potential as one of the best offenses in program history.
While the media, understandably so, is now focusing on UW's accomplishments the past two seasons, the 2018 version of the Badgers feel they haven't validated anything yet.
"We haven't played a game," inside linebacker T.J. Edwards said. "It's awesome, the recognition we got and things like that, but we have a lot to prove. ... In the past, we've been a really good football team, and we deserve respect. But it's also, we've been in those big games and we've lost. There's two sides to that, so we're going to need to go out and win those big games if we want to be in those big-time conversations."
UW's two-year run began with that colossal win over then-No. 5 LSU at Lambeau Field. Edwards, though, is likely referring to the past two Big Ten Championship games, both of which slipped just out of reach for the Badgers.
Chryst said the season's about taking steps that equal more opportunities - earning the right to play in a bowl game, the Big Ten title game, etcetera. Internally, the Badgers have believed for years that those final steps - entering the playoffs and competing for a national championship - were attainable.
"No one will have higher expectations than people in that room," Chryst said, "and that's been like that for a long time."