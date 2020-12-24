 Skip to main content
Badgers' recruiting spending increasing, but still far behind competitors
UW FOOTBALL

Badgers' recruiting spending increasing, but still far behind competitors

Herbig photo recruiting spending

UW linebacker Nick Herbig, a Hawaii native, has started each game this season as a freshman, providing an example of the Badgers' success in recruiting impact players from across the country. 

 STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL

The University of Wisconsin football program’s recruiting efforts have had a strong focus under Saeed Khalif.

Khalif, the team’s director of player personnel, has used messaging revolving around change — changing the expectations of the program and perception of the recruits the Badgers will target. That approach has been intentional and it has paid off for UW. The program’s 21-player recruiting class for 2021 was its most highly rated of the internet recruiting rankings era and ranked second in the Big Ten Conference behind Ohio State, according to ESPN.

saeed khalif mug 12-24

Khalif

But in a conversation with the State Journal last week, Khalif was surprised to hear another change has been happening on his watch: UW football has more than doubled its spending on recruiting since the 2016-17 fiscal year.

“I’ve never asked for another penny,” Khalif said. “It’s not like we’ve said, ‘We need more money for X, Y and Z.’”

The Badgers spent about $213,000 on recruiting in 2016-17, about $350,000 in 2017-18 and about $431,000 in 2018-19, per financial records reported to the NCAA. Spending for the 2019-20 fiscal year isn’t yet available, but it is expected to decrease significantly due to the NCAA’s ban on in-person recruiting during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The amount spent in 2018-19, which totaled $431,352, was the most the program has spent in the past 15 years. Recruiting spending is defined by the NCAA report as, “transportation, lodging and meals for prospective student-athletes and institutional personnel on official and unofficial visits, telephone call charges, postage and such. Include value of use of institution’s own vehicles or airplanes as well as in-kind value of loaned or contributed transportation.”

Where money’s spent

Khalif said the increase in recruiting spending has been gradual and the sum of a few factors. First, the NCAA allowed programs to host one more family member of a recruit during an official visit. So the cost of providing transportation, meals, lodging and entertainment increased with more people on each visit. UW also has “upped the flavor” of on-campus visits for recruits, according to Khalif.

“I think the time spent on campus, on the terrace, on the other side of campus, near the Edgewater Hotel, all those things like that really raised the bar,” Khalif said. “I can’t say what they didn’t do before, but I can speak to the emphasis I’ve made about making it a cool thing. Each and every thing we do, make it a special thing you can’t do anywhere else.”

UW also has stepped up its transportation offerings on some visits, using Mercedes-Benz vans to shuttle recruits to and from the airport.

“You add an element of swag to it,” Khalif said. “Kids got excited when we picked them up at the airport in a Mercedes van instead of being picked up in the short Badger bus. That’s a competitive thing because other schools are using different levels of transportation as a way to say, ‘This is how we treat you: first-class.’”

Coaches traveling further and more often also has been a factor in rising recruiting spending.

UW has landed 23 recruits outside of the Midwest footprint and been active in recruiting others outside that footprint over the past three years. That effort — which has led to players such as four-star outside linebacker Nick Herbig (Hawaii) and five-star offensive tackle Nolan Rucci (Pennsylvania) joining the program — increases costs. Coaches’ road trips become flights, rental cars and lodging when recruiting nationwide more often as the Badgers have.

“We searched far and wide and spent some time going to the West Coast, the Northeast,” Khalif said. “We kind of used to stay within a five-hour radius of the school.”

How UW stacks up

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
Even after spending more than it likely ever has on recruiting in the 2018-19 fiscal year, UW spends far less than its fellow public schools in the Power 5 conferences.

Athletic Director U compiled the 2018-19 NCAA financial reports of the 52 public Power 5 institutions and the Badgers ranked last in total spending. Georgia was at the top of the list with more than $3.6 million spent on recruiting, while Alabama was second at more than $2.6 million.

Penn State was the highest spending Big Ten program (roughly $1.53M), followed by Michigan (roughly $1.41M) and Nebraska (roughly $1.35M). Big Ten teams averaged spending about $945,000 in the 2018-19 fiscal year. The SEC (about $1.53M) and ACC (about $1.16M) had the highest averages among the conferences.

When asked how his program was able to recruit well — UW’s class was ranked in the top 30 the past two seasons and this year’s class was No. 15 nationally — despite spending less, Chryst warned the figures reported may not paint a full picture.

“We try to do studies and look at what you’re spending — are you being smart in what you’re spending really with everything in your program? And certainly recruiting, there’s a big piece of that pie,” Chryst said. “But every place I’ve been, the bookkeeping is different, too. It’s hard to get an accurate number of how much someone spends on recruiting because it goes in so many different ways.”

Khalif said he’s learned Chryst isn’t interested in spending money on items or experiences that only benefit recruits.

“Coach Chryst is a guy that (says), ‘If it’s good for the team, it’s good for recruiting,’” Khalif said.

“I can’t go to him and say, ‘Hey, let’s spend this money for recruiting.’ I would get major pushback then. But if I say, ‘Hey, let’s go spend this money on the (current players) and it will help enhance recruiting,’ then he’s all in.”

Chances to expand

Khalif said UW is a “blue-blood program” after all 21 of the Badgers’ recruits signed their National Letters of Intent last week.

UW has to make top 20 and top 10 recruiting classes a common occurrence rather than an outlier to achieve that status. But Khalif has helped produce the program’s three highest-ranked classes of the internet era, so perhaps the Badgers are on that trajectory.

UW will continue to recruit nationally, being sure there’s mutual interest before committing time and money to a recruiting trip for a prospect, Khalif said. Collaborating on recruiting efforts with other UW programs also has been a help, he said.

It’s unlikely the Badgers start making outlandish purchases or building extravagant facilities like some programs do. But Khalif said there are some areas where UW could spend that would benefit recruiting across the board.

“I think — and this is me making a pitch, I don’t know where it goes — but a recruiting space. An identified recruiting space that people know when they have a recruiting event on your campus that this is the recruiting space,” Khalif said.

“Whether that’s near the stadium, the Kohl Center, wherever that is, it’s a recruiting space. It’s what kids talk about when they go different places, that thing that kind of unites other guys with guys. If there was going to be a, ‘Saeed’s crying for something, would you give it to him?’ that would be one of those things I would ask for.”

paul chryst mug 12-24

Chryst
Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

