Badgers' recruiting spending increasing, but still far behind competitors

The University of Wisconsin football program’s recruiting efforts have had a strong focus under Saeed Khalif.

Khalif, the team’s director of player personnel, has used messaging revolving around change — changing the expectations of the program and perception of the recruits the Badgers will target. That approach has been intentional and it has paid off for UW. The program’s 21-player recruiting class for 2021 was its most highly rated of the internet recruiting rankings era and ranked second in the Big Ten Conference behind Ohio State, according to ESPN.

But in a conversation with the State Journal last week, Khalif was surprised to hear another change has been happening on his watch: UW football has more than doubled its spending on recruiting since the 2016-17 fiscal year.

“I’ve never asked for another penny,” Khalif said. “It’s not like we’ve said, ‘We need more money for X, Y and Z.’”

The Badgers spent about $213,000 on recruiting in 2016-17, about $350,000 in 2017-18 and about $431,000 in 2018-19, per financial records reported to the NCAA. Spending for the 2019-20 fiscal year isn’t yet available, but it is expected to decrease significantly due to the NCAA’s ban on in-person recruiting during the COVID-19 pandemic.