Badgers recruiting notebook: Busy start to June, NIL questions and Braelon Allen moving to RB

Getting firm details on how athletes will earn money for their name, image and likeness got even more challenging Thursday when members of Congress introduced a bill that would allow players to unionize and be considered employees of their schools.

The NCAA’s response to the bill was it would “directly undercut the purpose of college: earning a degree.” However, by asking Congress to make a nationwide infrastructure for NIL payments instead of creating one itself, the NCAA may not get what it wants.

Wisconsin’s legislature hasn’t yet proposed a bill on NIL, joining only Ohio as states without a bill working its way through the state system.

Even without knowing how it will work, Chryst said NIL discussions are ongoing with current players and recruits.

“Absolutely, it’s coming, and if done right, boy, it makes a lot of sense, right?” Chryst said. “And how do we do it the right way? And how do you do it in a way that the players can take advantage of it, but also not one, get distracted by it, or get in trouble because of it, right? The unintended consequences of it because ... this opens up a lot of other things.