Badgers recruit Jackson Acker eager to return to playing fields in senior season at Verona

But a right foot and ankle injury plagued him after that, forcing him to miss a couple late-season games. He said he initially thought his foot was sore due to wearing his cleats, and he felt some pain after Verona’s 27-21 loss Sept. 20 at Sun Prairie.

He continued to play in games, but said he later learned after undergoing an MRI that he had a fractured fourth metatarsal in his foot plus the sprained ankle. He left Verona’s 51-28 first-round playoff loss to Sun Prairie in the third quarter after aggravating the injury.

Acker said the foot healed after resting it after the season.

He finished with 929 yards rushing on 113 carries and ran for 11 touchdowns. He was a first-team all-conference selection as a running back in the Big Eight and a first-team choice on the Wisconsin State Journal’s 2019 All-Area football team. He was a Wisconsin Football Coaches Association Large School honorable-mention all-state pick.

Acker orally committed to UW in June, 2019. He said he was recruited as an athlete, though primarily as a running back.