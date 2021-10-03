Badgers ready to examine their preparation after falling to 1-3 amid mounting mistakes

Mistakes big and small through the first four games have put the University of Wisconsin football team in tough situations.
Saturday's blowout loss to Michigan provided another room full of examples.
In one corner was a bad snap. In another was a muffed punt. Over there was a violation of Rule No. 1 of being in the pocket as a quarterback. A kickoff going out of bounds was hanging around.
It all has added up to the Badgers being 1-3, and it has them ready to do some close examination of many elements of their preparation.
"There has to be a lot of reflecting of what do you bring to the table on this team?" senior safety Collin Wilder said after Saturday's 38-17 defeat. "Do you do the little things right, not just when you wear a Wisconsin jersey on Saturdays, but do you do the little things right when you show up in the building on Monday? And when you don't feel very good or you're getting tired of the routine, what do you bring to the table every day?"
UW is one-third of the way through its regular season, so mistakes are less and less acceptable as they get more and more magnified.
The Badgers have fumbled seven times and lost four this season. Their quarterbacks have been intercepted eight times.
A Michigan punt inside the Badgers' 5-yard line glanced off the leg of UW blocker Hunter Wohler and was recovered by the Wolverines. UW's defense was put in a rough spot but held Michigan to a field goal.
"I think there's a lot of things that are frustrating at this point," senior defensive end Matt Henningsen said. "When you say sloppiness, yeah, of course. We're making a lot of mistakes on both sides of the ball. And from my perspective, we have to make more plays as a defense. We have to make more big plays as a defense. We're turning the ball over and we're not forcing turnovers. And that's a good formula to lose ballgames."
Coach Paul Chryst said he refuses to believe that the mistakes are anything but just that: mistakes. He cited Jack Van Dyke's second-quarter kickoff, which apparently was targeted for a corner but went out of bounds after UW cut Michigan's lead to 10-3, as an example.
"Shame on us if we're putting someone out there that's trying to do that," he said. "I don't think that's the case though."
But results are results, and the mistakes are costing the Badgers. Michigan took that short field and drove for a field goal.
"You just continue to coach and work with them," Chryst said. "We want to play good football and we're not doing that consistently. And that we've got to work on and continue to work on. We've all got to own it."
There didn't seem to be any lack of ownership Saturday from the Badgers. Sophomore receiver Chimere Dike described himself as disappointed but then changed his focus.
"You can either be angry and be upset or you can do something to improve and do something to fix it and change it," he said. "So that's really what the goal has got to be in the locker room this next week, is to improve. Because we've still got a lot of games left and I'm not laying down right now."
UW had to go back to the drawing board, Dike said, and had to be detailed in practice. Was that a concern after recent weeks of practice? He wasn't saying.
"I think we definitely can clean up some things, obviously on offense," Dike said. "Whether that's in practice or the game, it's got to be consistent."
Backup quarterback Chase Wolf was intercepted and lost a fumble after entering the game to replace injured starter Graham Mertz in the second quarter. He also threw a pick-6 in the Badgers' only victory so far, a 34-7 decision against Eastern Michigan on Sept. 11.
He admitted to violating a cardinal rule on the fumble in that he didn't have two hands on the ball in the pocket.
"I've got to learn from that," Wolf said.
There have been a lot of learning opportunities for the Badgers, but the continued presence of mistakes makes it seem that the lessons haven't been absorbed fully.
"Every game there's going to be some sloppy things," Wolf said. "There's going to be things that you wish you could take back. You just move on to the next play. You can't dwell on it. Yeah, we would like to have some plays back, but the only thing you can do with sloppy play is to learn from it and keep going forward."