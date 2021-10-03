Badgers ready to examine their preparation after falling to 1-3 amid mounting mistakes

"You can either be angry and be upset or you can do something to improve and do something to fix it and change it," he said. "So that's really what the goal has got to be in the locker room this next week, is to improve. Because we've still got a lot of games left and I'm not laying down right now."

UW had to go back to the drawing board, Dike said, and had to be detailed in practice. Was that a concern after recent weeks of practice? He wasn't saying.

"I think we definitely can clean up some things, obviously on offense," Dike said. "Whether that's in practice or the game, it's got to be consistent."

Backup quarterback Chase Wolf was intercepted and lost a fumble after entering the game to replace injured starter Graham Mertz in the second quarter. He also threw a pick-6 in the Badgers' only victory so far, a 34-7 decision against Eastern Michigan on Sept. 11.

He admitted to violating a cardinal rule on the fumble in that he didn't have two hands on the ball in the pocket.

"I've got to learn from that," Wolf said.

There have been a lot of learning opportunities for the Badgers, but the continued presence of mistakes makes it seem that the lessons haven't been absorbed fully.