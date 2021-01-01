 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Badgers' RB Nakia Watson enters transfer portal
0 comments
topical alert top story

Badgers' RB Nakia Watson enters transfer portal

{{featured_button_text}}
Nakia Watson - Wisconsin Iowa -- transfer

Wisconsin running back Nakia Watson runs from Iowa defensive lineman Zach VanValkenburg. Watson entered the NCAA transfer portal on Friday. 

 CHARLIE NEIBERGALL, ASSOCIATED PRESS

Running back Nakia Watson’s time with the University of Wisconsin football program is over.

The redshirt sophomore from Austin, Texas, has entered the NCAA transfer portal, a UW official confirmed Saturday. 247Sports first reported the news.

Nakia Watson mug

Watson

Watson was a four-star recruit coming out of Westlake High School in 2018 and redshirted his first season in Madison. He was the backup to Jonathan Taylor in 2019 and gained 331 yards and two touchdowns on 74 carries.

He was expected to be one of the lead tailbacks for the Badgers this season. But the emergence of Jalen Berger, a four-star freshman running back, cut into Watson’s snaps and he was listed as unavailable the last two games of the year.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

With Berger and three running backs in the 2021 class, Watson leaves what would’ve become a crowded running back room.

Watson had 191 yards and three touchdowns on 53 carries this season.

He finishes his Badgers career with 127 carries, 522 rushing yards and three touchdowns.

The NCAA is expected to pass a rule this month that would allow players to transfer once during their careers and be immediately eligible, so it’s likely Watson could be playing elsewhere next fall. Watson is the second member of the UW offense to enter the transfer portal this winter, following senior quarterback Jack Coan.

Photos: Badgers' pick parade leads to bowl-game win

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics