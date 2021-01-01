Badgers' RB Nakia Watson enters transfer portal

Running back Nakia Watson’s time with the University of Wisconsin football program is over.

The redshirt sophomore from Austin, Texas, has entered the NCAA transfer portal, a UW official confirmed Saturday. 247Sports first reported the news.

Watson was a four-star recruit coming out of Westlake High School in 2018 and redshirted his first season in Madison. He was the backup to Jonathan Taylor in 2019 and gained 331 yards and two touchdowns on 74 carries.

He was expected to be one of the lead tailbacks for the Badgers this season. But the emergence of Jalen Berger, a four-star freshman running back, cut into Watson’s snaps and he was listed as unavailable the last two games of the year.

With Berger and three running backs in the 2021 class, Watson leaves what would’ve become a crowded running back room.

Watson had 191 yards and three touchdowns on 53 carries this season.

He finishes his Badgers career with 127 carries, 522 rushing yards and three touchdowns.