The University of Wisconsin football team earned a spot in the first College Football Playoff rankings of the season on Tuesday.
The Badgers — who hold a 6-2 overall record and are ranked 16th in the Associated Press Top 25 poll — were slotted at No. 13 in the CFP’s initial rankings. UW never earned a CFP ranking last season.
UW hosts Iowa at 3 p.m. Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium. The Hawkeyes, ranked No. 18 in the AP, were ranked No. 18 in the CFP poll.
The Badgers have won the last three battles for the Heartland Trophy.
Here's a look at the rest of the CFP rankings:
1. Ohio State 8-0
2. LSU 8-0
3. Alabama 8-0
4. Penn State 8-0
5. Clemson 8-0
6. Georgia 7-1
7. Oregon 8-1
8. Utah 8-1
9. Oklahoma 7-1
10. Florida 7-2
11. Auburn 7-2
12. Baylor 8-0
13. Wisconsin 6-2
14. Michigan 7-2
15. Notre Dame 6-2
16. Kansas State 6-2
17. Minnesota 8-0
18. Iowa 6-2
19. Wake Forest 7-1
20. Cincinnati 7-1
21. Memphis 8-1
22. Boise State 7-1
23. Oklahoma State 6-3
24. Navy 7-1
25. SMU 8-1