The University of Wisconsin football team came in at No. 19 in the preseason Associated Press Top 25 poll.
UW is one of seven ranked Big Ten teams, joining No. 5 Ohio State, No. 7 Michigan, No. 15 Penn State, No. 18 Michigan State, No. 20 Iowa and No. 24 Nebraska. Northwestern and Minnesota were among the teams who also received votes.
The Badgers began last season ranked No. 4 but couldn’t live up to the hype. They went 8-5, including home losses to BYU and Minnesota, and ended the season unranked.