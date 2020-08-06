You are the owner of this article.
Badgers ranked in preseason USA Today Coaches Poll
The University of Wisconsin football team was voted No. 12 in the preseason Amway Coaches Poll powered by USA Today Sports.

The poll, released Thursday and voted on by a panel of college football coaches including UW’s Paul Chryst, ranks Clemson as the top team entering the season, with Ohio State and Alabama behind it.

The Badgers, coming off a 10-4 season, have been ranked in the preseason poll in four consecutive seasons.

Six Big Ten Conference teams — No. 2 Ohio State, No. 7 Penn State, No. 12 UW, No. 15 Michigan, No. 18 Minnesota and No. 23 Iowa — are featured in the poll.

Here’s a look at the full poll, with first-place votes in parenthesis.

1. Clemson (38)

2. Ohio State (17)

3. Alabama (4)

4. Georgia

5. LSU

6. Oklahoma

7. Penn State

8. Florida

9. Oregon

10. Notre Dame

11. Auburn

12. Wisconsin

13. Texas A&M

14. Texas

15. Michigan

16. Oklahoma State

17. Southern Cal

18. Minnesota

19. North Carolina

20. Utah

21. UCF

22. Cincinnati

23. Iowa

24. Virginia Tech

25. Iowa State

