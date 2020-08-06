Badgers ranked in preseason USA Today Coaches Poll

The University of Wisconsin football team was voted No. 12 in the preseason Amway Coaches Poll powered by USA Today Sports.
The poll, released Thursday and voted on by a panel of college football coaches including UW’s Paul Chryst, ranks Clemson as the top team entering the season, with Ohio State and Alabama behind it.
The Badgers, coming off a 10-4 season, have been ranked in the preseason poll in four consecutive seasons.
Six Big Ten Conference teams — No. 2 Ohio State, No. 7 Penn State, No. 12 UW, No. 15 Michigan, No. 18 Minnesota and No. 23 Iowa — are featured in the poll.
Here’s a look at the full poll, with first-place votes in parenthesis.
1. Clemson (38)
2. Ohio State (17)
3. Alabama (4)
4. Georgia
5. LSU
6. Oklahoma
7. Penn State
8. Florida
9. Oregon
10. Notre Dame
11. Auburn
12. Wisconsin
13. Texas A&M
14. Texas
15. Michigan
16. Oklahoma State
17. Southern Cal
18. Minnesota
19. North Carolina
20. Utah
21. UCF
22. Cincinnati
23. Iowa
24. Virginia Tech
25. Iowa State
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!