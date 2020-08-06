Badgers ranked in preseason USA Today Coaches Poll

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The University of Wisconsin football team was voted No. 12 in the preseason Amway Coaches Poll powered by USA Today Sports.

The poll, released Thursday and voted on by a panel of college football coaches including UW’s Paul Chryst, ranks Clemson as the top team entering the season, with Ohio State and Alabama behind it.

The Badgers, coming off a 10-4 season, have been ranked in the preseason poll in four consecutive seasons.

Six Big Ten Conference teams — No. 2 Ohio State, No. 7 Penn State, No. 12 UW, No. 15 Michigan, No. 18 Minnesota and No. 23 Iowa — are featured in the poll.

Here’s a look at the full poll, with first-place votes in parenthesis.

1. Clemson (38)

2. Ohio State (17)

3. Alabama (4)

4. Georgia

5. LSU

6. Oklahoma

7. Penn State

8. Florida

9. Oregon

10. Notre Dame

11. Auburn

12. Wisconsin