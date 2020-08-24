Badgers ranked in preseason AP Top 25

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The unprecedented nature of the college football season means the Associated Press Top 25 Poll will look different this year.

The preseason poll, which was released Monday, considered all Division I teams despite a number of conferences like the Big Ten and Pac-12 announcing they won’t hold games this fall. After games begin, voters will consider only the teams playing this fall for the poll. As of Monday, 67 of the 130 Football Bowl Subdivision teams are playing this fall.

The University of Wisconsin was ranked 12th in the AP’s preseason poll, marking the fourth consecutive year the team has been ranked in the preseason. The Badgers finished last season ranked 11th, and are coming off a 10-4 season in which they won the Big Ten West Division and earned a Rose Bowl berth.

UW is one of six Big Ten teams ranked in the poll, joining No. 2 Ohio State, No. 7 Penn State, No. 16 Michigan, No. 19 Minnesota and No. 24 Iowa.

Nine teams ranked in the preseason poll aren’t playing football this fall.

If there is a spring season, the AP plans to conduct a weekly poll then as well.

Here is the poll, with first place votes in parenthesis:

1. Clemson (38)