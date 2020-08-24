 Skip to main content
Badgers ranked in preseason AP Top 25
Badgers ranked in preseason AP Top 25

Badgers, Ferguson celebrate

Wisconsin tight end Jake Ferguson celebrates a touchdown last season at Illinois. The Badgers were ranked XX in the preseason AP Top 25 poll on Monday. 

 HOLLY HART, ASSOCIATED PRESS

The unprecedented nature of the college football season means the Associated Press Top 25 Poll will look different this year.

The preseason poll, which was released Monday, considered all Division I teams despite a number of conferences like the Big Ten and Pac-12 announcing they won’t hold games this fall. After games begin, voters will consider only the teams playing this fall for the poll. As of Monday, 67 of the 130 Football Bowl Subdivision teams are playing this fall.

The University of Wisconsin was ranked 12th in the AP’s preseason poll, marking the fourth consecutive year the team has been ranked in the preseason. The Badgers finished last season ranked 11th, and are coming off a 10-4 season in which they won the Big Ten West Division and earned a Rose Bowl berth.

UW is one of six Big Ten teams ranked in the poll, joining No. 2 Ohio State, No. 7 Penn State, No. 16 Michigan, No. 19 Minnesota and No. 24 Iowa.

Nine teams ranked in the preseason poll aren’t playing football this fall.

If there is a spring season, the AP plans to conduct a weekly poll then as well.

Here is the poll, with first place votes in parenthesis:

1. Clemson (38)

2. Ohio State (21)

3. Alabama (2)

4. Georgia

5. Oklahoma

6. LSU

7. Penn State

8. Florida

9. Oregon

10. Notre Dame

11. Auburn

12. Wisconsin

13. Texas A&M

14. Texas

15. Oklahoma State

16. Michigan

17. USC

18. North Carolina

19. Minnesota

20. Cincinnati

21. UCF

22. Utah

23. Iowa State

24. Iowa

25. Tennessee

The AP will release its preseason All-American team on Tuesday, which will consider all Division I players. Postseason awards will consider only those who played this fall.

