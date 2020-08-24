Badgers ranked in preseason AP Top 25

The unprecedented nature of the college football season means the Associated Press Top 25 Poll will look different this year.
The preseason poll, which was released Monday, considered all Division I teams despite a number of conferences like the Big Ten and Pac-12 announcing they won’t hold games this fall. After games begin, voters will consider only the teams playing this fall for the poll. As of Monday, 67 of the 130 Football Bowl Subdivision teams are playing this fall.
The University of Wisconsin was ranked 12th in the AP’s preseason poll, marking the fourth consecutive year the team has been ranked in the preseason. The Badgers finished last season ranked 11th, and are coming off a 10-4 season in which they won the Big Ten West Division and earned a Rose Bowl berth.
UW is one of six Big Ten teams ranked in the poll, joining No. 2 Ohio State, No. 7 Penn State, No. 16 Michigan, No. 19 Minnesota and No. 24 Iowa.
Nine teams ranked in the preseason poll aren’t playing football this fall.
If there is a spring season, the AP plans to conduct a weekly poll then as well.
Here is the poll, with first place votes in parenthesis:
1. Clemson (38)
2. Ohio State (21)
3. Alabama (2)
4. Georgia
5. Oklahoma
6. LSU
7. Penn State
8. Florida
9. Oregon
10. Notre Dame
11. Auburn
12. Wisconsin
13. Texas A&M
14. Texas
15. Oklahoma State
16. Michigan
17. USC
18. North Carolina
19. Minnesota
20. Cincinnati
21. UCF
22. Utah
23. Iowa State
24. Iowa
25. Tennessee
The AP will release its preseason All-American team on Tuesday, which will consider all Division I players. Postseason awards will consider only those who played this fall.
