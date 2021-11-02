Badgers ranked in initial College Football Playoff poll

The University of Wisconsin football team was ranked No. 21 in the initial College Football Playoff rankings Tuesday.
The news came as a bit of a surprise after the Badgers (5-3, 3-2 Big Ten) weren’t ranked in the latest Associated Press poll after wins against ranked Purdue and Iowa the past two weeks. But the CFP committee slotted the Badgers ahead of the Hawkeyes (No. 22) after UW’s 27-7 win against Iowa on Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium.
“For (the committee) to come to an agreement that Iowa had to be ranked … I’m sure in that room they were saying, ‘Well, if Iowa’s ranked, how do we have Wisconsin not ranked? We’ve got to move Wisconsin ahead of them,’” ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit said.
UW hadn’t been ranked in the CFP poll since the end of the 2019 season, when it was ranked eighth. Tuesday’s poll marked the 27th CFP poll in which the Badgers were ranked.
Two of the Badgers’ three losses are against CFP top-10 teams, No. 10 Notre Dame and No. 7 Michigan. UW has one game remaining against a CFP-ranked team, the regular-season finale at No. 20 Minnesota.
Here’s a look at the full CFP poll:
1. Georgia (8-0)
2. Alabama (7-1)
3. Michigan State (8-0)
4. Oregon (7-1)
5. Ohio State (7-1)
6. Cincinnati (8-0)
7. Michigan (7-1)
8. Oklahoma (9-0)
9. Wake Forest (8-0)
10. Notre Dame (7-1)
11. Oklahoma State (7-1)
12. Baylor (7-1)
13. Auburn (6-2)
14. Texas A&M (6-2)
15. BYU (7-2)
16. Mississippi (6-2)
17. Mississippi State (5-3)
18. Kentucky (6-2)
19. NC State (6-2)
20. Minnesota (6-2)
21. Wisconsin (5-3)
22. Iowa (6-2)
23. Fresno State (7-2)
24. San Diego State (7-1)
25. Pittsburgh (6-2)