Badgers ranked in initial CFP poll
About an hour after its rivalry game against Minnesota was canceled due to the Gophers’ COVID-19 outbreak, the Badgers were ranked No. 16 in the first College Football Playoff poll of the year. The Badgers (2-1) are ranked 18th in the AP Top 25.

UW’s next scheduled game is against Indiana (4-1), which is ranked No. 12 in the AP and CFP polls.

The Big Ten had five teams ranked in the CFP poll: No. 4 Ohio State, No. 8 Northwestern, No. 12 Indiana, No.16 UW, and No. 24 Iowa.

Here’s a full look at the poll:

1. Alabama

2. Notre Dame

3. Clemson

4. Ohio State

5. Texas A&M

6. Florida

7. Cincinnati

8. Northwestern

9. Georgia

10. Miami

11. Oklahoma

12. Indiana

13. Iowa State

14. BYU

15. Oregon

16. Wisconsin

17. Texas

18. Southern Cal

19. North Carolina

20. Coastal Carolina

21. Marshall

22. Auburn

23. Oklahoma State

24. Iowa

25. Tulsa

The next CFP poll will be released on Dec. 1.

Fans take to Twitter after UW's loss at Northwestern

