Badgers ranked in initial CFP poll

About an hour after its rivalry game against Minnesota was canceled due to the Gophers’ COVID-19 outbreak, the Badgers were ranked No. 16 in the first College Football Playoff poll of the year. The Badgers (2-1) are ranked 18th in the AP Top 25.

UW’s next scheduled game is against Indiana (4-1), which is ranked No. 12 in the AP and CFP polls.

The Big Ten had five teams ranked in the CFP poll: No. 4 Ohio State, No. 8 Northwestern, No. 12 Indiana, No.16 UW, and No. 24 Iowa.

Here’s a full look at the poll:

1. Alabama

2. Notre Dame

3. Clemson

4. Ohio State

5. Texas A&M

6. Florida

7. Cincinnati

8. Northwestern

9. Georgia

10. Miami

11. Oklahoma