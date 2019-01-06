University of Wisconsin football recruit Graham Mertz turned in a big-time performance in his final appearance as a high school player Saturday in the U.S. Army All-American Bowl in San Antonio, Texas.
Mertz — a four-star quarterback from Blue Valley North High School in Mission, Kansas, and the centerpiece of the Badgers' 2019 class of recruits — passed for an All-American Bowl-record five touchdowns to lead the East team to a 48-14 win over the West team at the Alamodome.
Mertz, who also accounted for an All-American Bowl-record 188 passing yards, was named the most valuable player in the game that featured the top high school prospects in the country.