Jack Coan came back to the University of Wisconsin football team’s sideline late in the second quarter Saturday with the same steady expression he often has.
Sure, he was frustrated that he had just thrown an interception against Northwestern, the first interception of his season as the Badgers’ starting quarterback, but he didn’t show it for long. Coan didn’t find much success against the Wildcats, finishing 15 of 24 with 113 yards, but the No. 8 Badgers were able to come away with a 24-15 win.
Northwestern did well in taking away the short throws that Coan has thrived with thus far in leading UW to a 4-0 start and a 2-0 mark in Big Ten Conference play. This week’s game against Kent State — set for 11 a.m. Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium — is Coan’s opportunity to shake off his first rocky performance this season.
If how he responded to his first interception of the year is an indication, his teammates believe in his ability to bounce back against the Golden Flashes.
“He did a good job at flushing it,” junior tailback Jonathan Taylor said. “Having that next-play mentality, he gets that. He knows that he has to make sure his mind is correct. Especially as a quarterback, if you’re not on the next-play mentality, that can be disastrous.”
Coan’s interception came on one of the only deep throws he attempted Saturday.
After a play-action fake to freshman running back Nakia Watson, Coan lofted a ball down the field to Quintez Cephus. It drifted a bit too far to the middle of the field, allowing Northwestern safety JR Pace to break on it and pick it off.
Coan said Saturday his pass was underthrown, but he was trying to give Cephus a chance at it. It was a rarity for Coan and the UW offense that going downfield to Cephus resulted in anything other than a large chunk of yards.
“They had guys over the top. They were a big zone team, and they would pick and choose when they would play man and send pressure. They did a really good job of changing it up on us,” Cephus said Monday. “(Coan) came back out there and did what he knows he’s capable of. We talk a lot about next-play mentality, and he did a good job of getting back to it.”
Coan’s other deep-pass opportunity on Saturday resulted in a sack.
Northwestern historically has been a difficult matchup for UW’s running game, and while it amassed 130 yards, the longest rush was a 15-yarder from Taylor. With neither facet of the offense able to produce big plays, the Badgers leaned on its defense to carry them to the victory.
But Coan didn’t allow a slow day offensively to boil over on the sideline or in the huddle. Coan’s composure is something that UW coach Paul Chryst appreciates.
“You have to move forward, the next play is most important,” Chryst said. “He’s done that, and I think he does it both ways. He does it when there’s something good that happens, he gets emotional and he’s excited for the team, and then he’ll snap back in it. And I think it’s the same way when it’s something negative.”
Coan, a junior from Sayville, New York, said his demeanor comes from a mindset of playing each play as its own separate entity. Not dwelling on the bad, nor living in the past when things went well.
“Throughout my whole football career, I’ve had a bunch of bad plays and things like that. You really learn to bounce back from those,” Coan said.
Coan can’t be blamed for all of the offense’s issues against Northwestern — the Badgers are built around their rushing attack and its average of 3.6 yards per carry was 1.4 less than its season average entering the game. But it’s likely UW will see opponents mimic the Wildcats’ defensive schemes given its performance.
After assuming the starting role when Alex Hornibrook was injured last season, Coan has become a leader of the UW roster, but it’s worth noting that he’s preparing to make just his ninth career start. Senior guard Jason Erdmann said the offense as a whole has to do a better job getting Coan in positions to succeed.
“We take a lot of that (responsibility) on us as a line. He’s our guy back there, we have to protect him with our lives,” Erdmann said. “Whatever happens with him is on us, so to be a good unit, we have to do our jobs.”
From the infirmary
The Badgers announced tight end Luke Benzschawel is out for the season.
The junior from Grafton has been held out of action this season due to a right leg injury. It’s another blow to a thin tight end group after Gabe Lloyd was declared out for the year with a right leg injury and Zander Neuville retired after a series of injuries.
Freshman linebacker Leo Chenal (head) and sophomore nose tackle Bryson Williams (left leg) are questionable against Kent State. Chryst said Williams had been practicing and “progressing” last week, but he did not play against Northwestern.
Junior safety Madison Cone is out with a left leg injury. He did not play against Northwestern.