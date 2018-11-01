The University of Wisconsin will have its starting quarterback available Saturday against Rutgers.
Alex Hornibrook was taken off the Badgers' updated injury report Thursday, and coach Paul Chryst confirmed the junior has cleared the concussion protocol.
Safety Scott Nelson (right leg) was ruled out Thursday, along with cornerback Travian Blaylock (right leg) and fullback Mason Stokke (left leg).
UW listed left tackle Cole Van Lanen (left leg) as out Monday but upgraded him to questionable Thursday.
Safety D'Cota Dixon (right leg), defensive end Isaiahh Loudermilk (left leg) and cornerback Deron Harrell (right leg) all remained questionable, although defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard indicated on Wednesday that Dixon and Loudermilk are nearing a return after the duo has missed the past three games.