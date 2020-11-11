Badgers' QB situation in flux heading into Michigan game

The protocol Rudolph referenced is the Big Ten Conference’s return-to-play steps that players must complete and be passed through by a physician before returning to practice. Those steps begin with biking, before moving to jogging, then weight lifting and cardio. The earliest a player can return to practice is day 19, which for Mertz would be Thursday.

“The big question mark is going to be if we get Graham to the point where he’s practicing and will he have enough in that you feel confident with him. That’s still in the air. I wish I could be more definitive for you guys, but I’m not defined yet in my own mindset, so we’ve just got to keep working through the week and see where we’re at. Listening to our training staff, keep working through it,” Rudolph said.

Michigan (1-2) has allowed opposing quarterbacks more than 300 yards and three touchdowns each of the past two weeks.

In an interview with the Big Ten Network on Wednesday, UW coach Paul Chryst said he was hopeful that Mertz would be available for the game.