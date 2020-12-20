Badgers' QB Jack Coan enters transfer portal

The timeline of Coan’s decision is not known at this time, but UW coach Paul Chryst said Coan wasn’t available to play against Iowa or Minnesota despite practicing and being suited up on the sideline. Chryst said earlier this month he would not play Coan until he was ready after recovering from his injury.

Coan was regarded as one of the program’s best leaders and his loss will leave the quarterback group without an experienced veteran next season. UW recruited one quarterback in the 2021 class — Deacon Hill out of Santa Barbara, California — and redshirt sophomore Chase Wolf has been Mertz’s backup this season.

"We all love Jack. He’s our guy," Wolf said after Coan was injured. "I think we’ve got to come together as a group, and we have done that. We’ve kind of Zoomed him in on our meetings and we’ve talked with him. We see him outside of football as much as we can."

When Coan was getting closer to a return, Mertz said Coan's work ethic was as impressive as always.

"I see him in there working every day in the training room. He’s pushing himself. I’m happy to see him recovering," Mertz said last month.