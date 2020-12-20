Badgers' QB Jack Coan enters transfer portal

University of Wisconsin senior quarterback Jack Coan has entered the NCAA’s transfer portal and will be leaving the program.
Multiple media reports broke the news and Coan's father, Mike, tweeted his son was transferring as well. A UW official also confirmed Coan's decision to transfer.
Coan was slated to start this season, but a foot injury sustained in training camp required surgery and he has not played for the Badgers (3-3) this year. A UW official also confirmed Coan had entered the transfer portal.
Coan — who will be a graduate transfer and would be eligible to play next season at his next school — took over the starting role for the Badgers in 2018 after injuries took Alex Hornibrook out of the lineup. Coan started all 14 games for the team last season, including the Rose Bowl.
Coan played in 25 games in his UW career, including 18 starts. The Badgers went 12-6 in his starts, including 10-4 last season. Coan passed for 3,278 yards, 23 touchdowns and eight interceptions in his career with UW. He had 297 completions on 437 attempts (67.96%) over his three seasons and averaged 7.5 yards per pass. His 236 completions last season set a program record. Coan also rushed for five touchdowns for the Badgers.
Redshirt freshman Graham Mertz has started each game under center for the Badgers this season.
The timeline of Coan’s decision is not known at this time, but UW coach Paul Chryst said Coan wasn’t available to play against Iowa or Minnesota despite practicing and being suited up on the sideline. Chryst said earlier this month he would not play Coan until he was ready after recovering from his injury.
Coan was regarded as one of the program’s best leaders and his loss will leave the quarterback group without an experienced veteran next season. UW recruited one quarterback in the 2021 class — Deacon Hill out of Santa Barbara, California — and redshirt sophomore Chase Wolf has been Mertz’s backup this season.
"We all love Jack. He’s our guy," Wolf said after Coan was injured. "I think we’ve got to come together as a group, and we have done that. We’ve kind of Zoomed him in on our meetings and we’ve talked with him. We see him outside of football as much as we can."
When Coan was getting closer to a return, Mertz said Coan's work ethic was as impressive as always.
"I see him in there working every day in the training room. He’s pushing himself. I’m happy to see him recovering," Mertz said last month.
"I feel like his edge of working back to get healthy has been great. His work ethic — he’s always had the same work ethic, it’s like, ‘Oh, I got injured, I’ve got to work,’ he’s always had a work ethic. Our group as a whole has always had that work ethic. I’m pumped to see him get back to healthy. I think that’s big-time."
Coan authored some memorable moments as the Badgers’ quarterback.
His 25-yard scramble for a touchdown last season against Michigan sent Camp Randall Stadium into a frenzy as it put the Badgers ahead 28-0 late in the second quarter.
He played arguably the best game of his career at Minnesota last season, throwing for 280 yards and two touchdowns on 15 of 22 passing. His 47-yard strike up the seam to Quintez Cephus gave UW a two-possession lead in the third quarter and his play helped UW clinch the Big Ten West Division title.
In the Big Ten title game the following week, Coan kept the ball on an option run for a touchdown to give the Badgers a 14-0 lead over the Buckeyes in the first half.