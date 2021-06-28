 Skip to main content
Badgers' QB Graham Mertz unveils trademark symbol
University of Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz jumped into the NIL waters Monday, unveiling a trademark symbol.

Mertz — a redshirt sophomore who became the team’s starter last season — tweeted the image with the caption “Coming soon…”

College athletes are set to begin earning money on their name, image and likenesses this week as state laws go into effect. NCAA President Mark Emmert told member schools last week that “interim solutions” to allow all student-athletes to profit from NIL opportunities will be in place by July 1 as the organization waits for a federal law to govern to be passed on the matter.

Mertz has a Twitter following of nearly 25,000 users and an Instagram following of over 51,000 accounts. He’ll be a test case for how Badgers athletes can profit from NIL sponsorships and endorsements when they’re allowed later this week.

