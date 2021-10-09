Badgers QB Graham Mertz stays healthy while turning in solid performance in victory over Illinois

“There’s always things I can learn from,” Mertz said. “I’ve just got to keep building. Keep giving guys a chance to go make a play, put the ball in their hands. I’m happy that I was able to play. There was a second there where it was like, ‘Oh gosh, this could get pretty serious.’ But it was all good.”

LARSH STEPS UP

UW senior kicker Collin Larsh had to step into the kickoff specialist role against the Illini after sophomore Jack Van Dyke was ruled out. Van Dyke was dealing with a kicking-leg injury during training camp, but Badgers coach Paul Chryst didn’t answer a question regarding if Van Dyke’s absence was related to that injury.

Larsh had five kickoffs, one that went into the end zone for a touchback and the other four were fair caught inside the 5-yard line for touchbacks. The kickoffs against the Illini were Larsh’s first in his UW career, and giving the Badgers’ defense a 75-yard field to work with aided their dominant performance.

“He did a nice job,” Chryst said. “You appreciate being able to put that on him. I like what he’s done to this point with field goals, but his role needed to expand a little bit and I thought he did a good job with it.”

BORTOLINI FILLS IN FINE