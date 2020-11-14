Badgers QB Graham Mertz shakes off rust to lead Wisconsin past Michigan Wolverines

One of Mertz’s best throws of the night was to junior tight end Jake Ferguson for a 13-yard touchdown in the third quarter. It was the fourth time Mertz and Ferguson have connected for scores already this season.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

What you need to know about the Wisconsin Badgers 2019 football season Review the University of Wisconsin 2019 football season, with players to watch and Big 10 stats comparison. Test your Badgers knowledge with the jersey number quiz!

It certainly helped that UW’s ground game was more productive than it was in the opener. The Badgers finished with 341 rushing yards using an approach that spread the wealth to multiple positions.

Freshman tailback Jalen Berger finished with a team-high 87 yards in his debut, and starter Nakia Watson added 65. But UW also got 71 yards on only six attempts from fullback John Chenal, while its wide receivers produced over 100 yards on jet sweeps and end arounds.

“It was nice to be able to run the ball,” Chryst said. “We ran it fairly consistently, and to get production from a number of guys, that’s always fun.”

COVID-19 update

According to the telecast, safety Collin Wilder was a late addition to the UW travel roster.

Wilder apparently was among the Badgers’ positive COVID-19 tests recently. But he already had tested positive during the offseason and it was determined the most recent positive wasn’t a second bout with the virus.