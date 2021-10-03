 Skip to main content
Badgers QB Graham Mertz released from hospital
No. 14 Michigan rips Wisconsin 38-17; Badgers' Mertz injured

Michigan's David Ojabo sacks Wisconsin's Graham Mertz during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

 Morry Gash

Badgers quarterback Graham Mertz was released from the hospital after being evaluated following a hit he took Saturday against Michigan.

Mertz was sacked on the third play of the third quarter, taking a direct shot to the chest and ribs from Wolverines defensive back Daxton Hill. Mertz was down on the field at Camp Randall Stadium for about 2 minutes before going to the sideline medical tent. He went with trainers to the locker room and was then taken to an area hospital.

University of Wisconsin quarterback Chase Wolf talks to the media after a 38-17 loss to Michigan on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021.

His playing status going forward is yet to be determined, according to a UW official.

Mertz was 8 of 15 for 115 yards and a touchdown passing before leaving the game with UW trailing 13-10. 

The Badgers lost 38-17 to the visiting Wolverines, dropping to 1-3 for the first time since 1990.

