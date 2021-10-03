Badgers QB Graham Mertz released from hospital

Michigan's David Ojabo sacks Wisconsin's Graham Mertz during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Morry Gash
Badgers quarterback Graham Mertz was released from the hospital after being evaluated following a hit he took Saturday against Michigan.
Mertz was sacked on the third play of the third quarter, taking a direct shot to the chest and ribs from Wolverines defensive back Daxton Hill. Mertz was down on the field at Camp Randall Stadium for about 2 minutes before going to the sideline medical tent. He went with trainers to the locker room and was then taken to an area hospital.
University of Wisconsin quarterback Chase Wolf talks to the media after a 38-17 loss to Michigan on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021.
His playing status going forward is yet to be determined, according to a UW official.
Mertz was 8 of 15 for 115 yards and a touchdown passing before leaving the game with UW trailing 13-10.
The Badgers lost 38-17 to the visiting Wolverines, dropping to 1-3 for the first time since 1990.
Photos: Wisconsin beat up, falls to No. 14 Michigan at Camp Randall
Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst watches warmups prior to the Badgers taking on Michigan at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis., Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL
KAYLA WOLF STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Graham Mertz (5) warms up prior to taking on Michigan at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis., Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL
KAYLA WOLF STATE JOURNAL
Michigan Wolverines linebacker David Ojabo (55) sacks Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Graham Mertz (5) during the first half at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis., Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL
KAYLA WOLF STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Graham Mertz (5) throws a pass during the first half at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis., Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL
KAYLA WOLF STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin Badgers linebacker C.J. Goetz (98) scrambles to gain possession of a kickoff during the first half at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis., Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL
KAYLA WOLF STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Chimere Dike (13) scores a touchdown under coverage by Michigan Wolverines defensive back Daxton Hill (30) during the first half at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis., Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL
KAYLA WOLF STATE JOURNAL
Michigan Wolverines wide receiver Cornelius Johnson (6) scores a touchdown trailed by Wisconsin Badgers cornerback Alexander Smith (11) during the first half at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis., Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL
KAYLA WOLF STATE JOURNAL
Michigan Wolverines quarterback Cade McNamara (12) looks for an open pass during the first half at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis., Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL
KAYLA WOLF STATE JOURNAL
UW coach Paul Chryst saw his team vastly outplayed in the fourth quarter for the second straight game.
Michigan Wolverines wide receiver Daylen Baldwin (85) scores a touchdown against Wisconsin during the second half at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis., Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL
KAYLA WOLF STATE JOURNAL
Michigan fans take over the Wisconsin student section as they increase their lead over the Badgers during the second half at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis., Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL
KAYLA WOLF STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Chase Wolf (2) runs during the second half at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis., Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL
KAYLA WOLF STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Chase Wolf (2) rolls out of tackle by Michigan Wolverines defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (97) during the second half at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis., Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL
KAYLA WOLF STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Chase Wolf (2) gets tackled by Michigan Wolverines defensive end Taylor Upshaw (91) during the second half at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis., Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL
KAYLA WOLF STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin Badgers tight end Clay Cundiff (85) scores a touchdown under coverage by Michigan Wolverines defensive back Makari Paige (7) during the second half at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis., Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL
KAYLA WOLF STATE JOURNAL
Michigan Wolverines wide receiver Will Rolapp (30) is tackled by Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Spencer Lytle (7) during the second half at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis., Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL
KAYLA WOLF STATE JOURNAL
Michigan Wolverines wide receiver Roman Wilson (14) runs following a pass during the second half at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis., Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL
KAYLA WOLF STATE JOURNAL
Disappointed Wisconsin fans watch as the Michigan Wolverines score in the fourth quarter at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis., Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL
KAYLA WOLF STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Kendric Pryor (3) runs the ball during the second half against Michigan at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis., Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL
KAYLA WOLF STATE JOURNAL
Michigan Wolverines quarterback Cade McNamara (12) runs the ball during the second half at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis., Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL
KAYLA WOLF STATE JOURNAL
Michigan Wolverines quarterback Cade McNamara (12) throws the ball during the second half against Wisconsin at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis., Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL
KAYLA WOLF STATE JOURNAL
Michigan Wolverines running back Hassan Haskins (25) is tackled by Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Leo Chenal (5) and Wisconsin Badgers linebacker C.J. Goetz (98) during the second half at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis., Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL
KAYLA WOLF STATE JOURNAL
Michigan Wolverines wide receiver Cornelius Johnson (6) scores a touchdown while covered by Wisconsin Badgers cornerback Faion Hicks (1) during the second half at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis., Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL
KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Graham Mertz (5) gets sacked by Michigan Wolverines linebacker David Ojabo (55) during the third quarter at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis., Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL
KAYLA WOLF STATE JOURNAL
Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh high-fives fans following 38-17 win over Wisconsin at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis., Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL
KAYLA WOLF STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Graham Mertz (5) walks off the after taking a big hit by Michigan Wolverines linebacker David Ojabo (55) during the third quarter at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis., Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL
KAYLA WOLF STATE JOURNAL
Former Wisconsin athletic director Barry Alvarez speaks during halftime at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis., Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL
KAYLA WOLF STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin Badgers running back Jalen Berger (8) evades a tackle by Michigan Wolverines linebacker Josh Ross (12) during the first half at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis., Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL
KAYLA WOLF STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Chimere Dike (13) scores a touchdown under coverage by Michigan Wolverines defensive back Daxton Hill (30) during the first half at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis., Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL
KAYLA WOLF STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Kendric Pryor (3) catches a pass during the first half at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis., Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL
KAYLA WOLF STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Graham Mertz (5) looks for an open receiver during the first half at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis., Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL
KAYLA WOLF STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin Badgers running back Chez Mellusi (6) is brought down by Michigan Wolverines linebacker David Ojabo (55) and Michigan Wolverines linebacker Junior Colson (25) during the first half at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis., Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL
KAYLA WOLF STATE JOURNAL
Michigan Wolverines wide receiver Cornelius Johnson (6) celebrates scoring a touchdown with Michigan Wolverines running back Hassan Haskins (25) during the first half at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis., Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL
KAYLA WOLF STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Nick Herbig (19) tackles Michigan Wolverines tight end Carter Selzer (89) preventing a catch during the first half at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis., Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL
KAYLA WOLF STATE JOURNAL
