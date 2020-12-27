Badgers' QB Graham Mertz hopes bowl game is next step in his development

Both passes had good touch and accuracy, finding windows between defenders in zone coverage — throws that Mertz had been missing in recent weeks. UW offensive coordinator Joe Rudolph said that drive was emblematic of the fight the Badgers had throughout their 20-17 overtime win over the Gophers.

“We had some opportunities in the first half and then Graham was really accurate on that drive, made a couple great throws,” Rudolph said. “And sometimes you're not. You've just got to go back and go at it. You've got a young group out there in some positions. I just like that they keep fighting, they keep working through it and they have a mindset to do that. That's the battle. It's just consistency in the execution of what you're doing. It's a good group to do it with. We've just got to keep grinding in that direction.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Mertz, a redshirt freshman, has had an up-and-down first season as the starting quarterback. After a stellar opener against Illinois, Mertz contracted COVID-19 and has not quite looked the same since. Mertz has said on multiple occasions that he doesn’t have lingering effects from his illness, but he’s had a 56% completion rate in his past five games. He hasn’t thrown a touchdown pass since the first quarter against Northwestern on Nov. 21.