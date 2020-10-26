Badgers QB Graham Mertz earns Big Ten co-offensive player of the week honors

University of Wisconsin redshirt quarterback Graham Mertz has been named the Big Ten Conference's co-offensive player of the week.
Mertz, who is awaiting a second test to confirm a possible COVID-19 infection, was stellar in his first career start, leading the No. 9 Badgers to a 45-7 win against visiting Illinois. Mertz was also named Big Ten freshman of the week for his play against the Illini.
Mertz was 20 of 21 passing, setting a program record for completion percentage (.952), and he tied program records with five touchdown passes and 17 consecutive completions.
Mertz shared the offensive player of the week honor with Purdue receiver David Bell, who tallied 13 catches for 121 yards and three touchdowns in the Boilermakers' win against Iowa.
UW coach Paul Chryst is slated to speak with reporters at approximately 10:30 a.m. Monday.
