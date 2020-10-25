Badgers QB Graham Mertz awaiting second test to confirm possible COVID-19 infection

Graham Mertz has tested positive for COVID-19, sources told the State Journal on Sunday.

As with all positive tests that occur using the daily rapid antigen tests, Mertz will be taking a PCR nasal swab test in order to confirm his status. The result of that test has not yet been returned to UW. It typically takes about a day to turn a PCR test around, depending on the lab reading the test.

If the PCR test confirms Mertz’s diagnosis, the No. 9 University of Wisconsin football team’s redshirt freshman quarterback will have to sit out of practice and games for at least 21 days, per the Big Ten Conference’s protocols. Mertz's test could be a false-positive, which would have to be proven by the PCR test. If Mertz is out for at least 21 days, he'll miss contests at Nebraska, against Purdue and at Michigan.

UW officials have not responded to a message asking them to confirm the news.

Mertz tied UW records for passing touchdowns in a game (five) and consecutive completions (17) in a game, and he set a program record for completion percentage (95.23 percent) in the Badgers’ 45-7 win over Illinois to start the year Friday night.

