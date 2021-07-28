Badgers QB Graham Mertz agrees to NIL deal with memorabilia company

“NIL has created an opportunity for us to work with college student athletes in a new way. We are committed to working with these athletes under the new guidelines, ensuring they are compliant and maintaining the integrity of the college student athlete,” Panini America CEO Mark Warsop said in a statement. “We are excited to partner with these great players to grow their personal brands and connect them to their fans through autograph memorabilia and trading cards. Starting our relationship with these athletes under NIL is just the first step in what will be a very long partnership with us as these players compete on the collegiate football field and make their way to becoming athletes that play at the professional level.”